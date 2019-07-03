With six Super Bowl rings, New England Patriots' Quarterback Tom Brady is undoubtedly the No. 1 signal-caller in NFL history. This was underscored by NFL.com analyst Elliot Harrison in his all-time top 25 quarterbacks in the history. Harrison, who last ranked the best quarterbacks back in 2014, has refreshed his list to keep up with the present time with the 100th season of the NFL approaching.

Harrison also tapped the support of Jack Andrade in coming up with the list, which was based on statistics, facts, and opinions.

Topping Harrison’s list is Brady, who Harrison dubbed as the all-time leader in the quarterback clubhouse due to his winning tradition. While Brady does not dominate every major statistical category, Harrison said the 41-year-old quarterback excels when it comes to winning, 207 regular-season victories, to be exact, in his career.

Brady’s winning tradition leaves mark

Brady leads retired quarterback Peyton Manning by 21 in terms of career regular-season victories while the Patriots’ signal-caller top them all in terms of postseason wins with 30.

Harrison was also impressed with Brady’s focus on winning, accepting less money to ensure that the Patriots will have the ability to build a better team around him, which will help guarantee their success.

The Patriots have yet to sign Brady to a contract extension. Brady is entering the last year of his two-year, $30 million deal, but he is expected to sign an extension that will keep him with the Patriots until he’s 45 years old. Harrison’s list will surely be an acceptable one for Patriots fans compared to CBS Sports’ list of top 100 players after the minicamp ended for all 32 teams, where Brady was pegged at No.

6. The ranking drew flak from Patriots' fans, forcing Pete Prisco, who did the ranking, to post a lengthy explanation in his article about Brady’s place.

Brady leads childhood idol Joe Montana

Trailing Brady on the list is his childhood idol, Joe Montana, who played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in his Hall of Fame career. Third was Manning, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. Making the top 10 were Johnny Unitas of Baltimore Colts and San Diego Chargers (No.

4), Otto Graham of the Cleveland Browns (No. 5), Drew Brees of the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints (No. 6), Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins (No. 7), Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys (No. 8), John Elway of the Denver Broncos (No. 9), and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (10). Also on the list were Sammy Baugh (11), Brett Favre (12), Bart Starr (13), Troy Aikman (14), Steve Young (15), Sid Luckman (16), Terry Bradshaw (17), Russell Wilson (18), Ben Roethlisberger (19), Kurt Warner (20), Jim Kelly (21), Warren Moon (22), Fran Tarkenton (23), Len Dawson (24) and Norm Van Brocklin (25).