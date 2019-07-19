Just recently, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report came out with a list of top players at their respective positions, with three players from the New England Patriots – quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Julian Edelman, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore -- making it on the roll. According to Knox, while Brady was overshadowed by Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes in 2018, he said there’s something special about the 41-year-old veteran that he continues to lord it over the NFL despite his age.

Knox recognized Brady’s performance last season, where he threw for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in leading the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl trophy.

Knox also praised Brady’s consistency as he made it to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was selected as all-star in all but one of his 19 years with the Patriots. In 2008, Brady wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl after he tore his ACL in Week 1.

While Knox claimed that Brady is not the most talented quarterback in the 2019 season, the fear that he inflicts on opposing teams remains, especially during crunch time in a crucial game. According to Knox, until Brady's play declines, he will remain as the dominant quarterback in the NFL. As of now, Brady is vacationing in Costa Rica with his family, but it was reported that he’s excited as ever to enter his 20th season in the NFL after being drafted as 199th overall in 2000.

Edelman named top slot receiver

According to Knox, Edelman made his mark in the history of the NFL by making the biggest catches in past Super Bowls. Last season, he was named Super Bowl MVP after tallying 10 catches for 141 yards in their 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. After his Super Bowl performance, he’s now second to Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in postseason receptions. However, Edelman’s success is anchored on being a reliable pass-catcher for Brady over the past few years.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, a Patriots' employee praised Edelman’s versatility, saying he can block, break a tackle and is considered pound-for-pound a very strong player due to his toughness and competitiveness. Last season, Edelman caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns. In his nine-year career with the Patriots, Edelman has caught 499 passes for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Gilmore named top cornerback

Knox has picked Gilmore as the top cornerback heading into the 2019 season. Knox said the Patriots made the right move in signing Gilmore to a five-year, $65-million deal two seasons ago. During that span, Gilmore has tallied 95 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 29 passes defended. In his seven-year career, Gilmore has 91 passes defended and 18 interceptions on his way to two Pro Bowl selections and one first-team All-Pro slot.

Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire was particularly impressed with Gilmore’s ability to come up big on defense in big games. In their win over the Rams, Gilmore came up with a huge interception in the dying minutes of the game.