Los Angeles Rams' Head Coach Sean McVay has professed his respect for New England Patriots' Quarterback Tom Brady, even though they lost to him in Super Bowl LIII almost five months ago. In an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” McVay said, “I like Tom Brady, but not that much when I’m playing him in the Super Bowl.” The Rams entered Super Bowl LIII as a favorite over the Patriots due to their offense led by young quarterback Jared Goff.

However, the Patriots' defense shut down the Rams’ high-octane offense en route to a 13-3 win for their sixth Super Bowl trophy. In Super Bowl LIII, Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards and an interception, but the Patriots defense limited the Rams to just a field goal en route to winning. The loss was a big disappointment for the Rams, who averaged 32.9 points in the regular season, the second-best offense in the league in 2018.

During the interview, McVay admitted that he still thinks about their bitter loss to the Patriots, especially when New England fans approach him and thank him for giving them the Super Bowl trophy. “You can’t allow it to hijack your ability to move forward. But to say it’s something that doesn’t come up,” said McVay, adding that everywhere he goes and sees Patriots fans, “whether they say thanks for the Super Bowl or something.” The 2019 season will be an interesting one for both the Patriots and the Rams as they were ranked by Pro Football Focus as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams, respectively, in terms of roster.

Patriots aiming for record seventh Super Bowl trophy

As of now, the Patriots are aiming to win an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl trophy. Currently, the Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl trophies with six apiece. Brady is also aiming to extend his record of most Super Bowl rings by a player in any position in the 2019 season. It was reported that Brady is more excited than ever to enter his 20th season in the NFL after entering the league as a 199th overall pick by the Patriots in 2000.

Ex-Patriots official praises team’s defense

Even though Mike Lombardi is not with the Patriots anymore, he’s still close to New England's Head Coach Bill Belichick. In an interview with VSIN's "A Number's Game," Lombardi praised the team’s defensive unit heading into training camp. Lombardi particularly praised the return of linebacker Jamie Collins, whom the team signed to a low-risk, one-year deal in the offseason.

Lombardi said Collins will make the team better and will allow Dont’a Hightower to play more on the edge. He also mentioned Kyle Van Noy and veteran defensive end Michael Bennett, who was acquired by the Patriots from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. Last season, the Patriots allowed 20.3 points per game, tied for sixth in the league.