Before he emerged as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo worked as backup for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for almost four seasons before he was shipped to the Bay Area. Garoppolo was traded after the 41-year-old Brady declared that he wants to play until he’s 45 years old. The trade proved to be beneficial for Garoppolo as he signed a to a five-year deal worth $137.5 million after leading the 49ers to five straight wins with him behind center.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the trade, Garoppolo only uttered a few words about his experience with the Patriots, and most especially, Brady. However, Garoppolo broke his silence about Brady during an interview with The Ringer where he asked what he’s learned from the veteran quarterback. “The preparation as a whole was tremendous just to see it, to be in the same room as it, to learn from it,” said Garoppolo, who played just three games last season after suffering an ACL tear.

Advertisement

Garoppolo learns valuable lessons from Brady

As a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Eastern Illinois, Garoppolo said he has learned invaluable lessons from Brady that he cannot put into words. “What you learn is playing the game within the game, that’s a big part of Tom. I don’t even know if he told me that (directly), but he would always talk about the game within the game,” said Garoppolo.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

The 27-year-old Garoppolo said Brady would always talk about snap count, which is valuable for him as a player playing the game within the game. “It’s the little things, the little details and how he ties them all together — that’s what separates you,” added Garoppolo, who is expected to be in playing form before the season begins. In three games last season, Garoppolo completed 53 of 89 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions before suffering the injury.

Brady eyeing to start podcast with ex-backup

In a recent Twitter exchange with former backup Jacoby Brissett, who’s now playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Brady has expressed interest in starting a podcast. Brissett was recently noticed throwing ridiculous questions on his Twitter account when Brady chimed in with a tweet “Alright, do we need to start a podcast together?” Brissett then replied, “Let’s give the people what they want.” Now, all they have to do is sit down and start ironing things out for the podcast, which will surely be a hit for their respective fan base.

Advertisement

A third-round pick by the Patriots in 2016 out of NC State, Brissett played three games for the Patriots in 2016. He started two games after Garoppolo, who was the starter after Brady was suspended for the first four games of that season, went down with an injury. In three games with the Patriots, Brissett threw for 400 yards and no touchdown before he was traded to the Colts. With Andrew Luck sidelined with an injury, Brissett started 16 games for the Colts in the 2017 season, throwing for 3,098 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Advertisement

Brady, for his part, is very active on social media after joining Twitter a few months back, using it to post videos of his training with several teammates.