For years, many football aficionados predict that the New England Patriots’ dynasty is over. To their dismay, the Patriots’ success in the NFL remains as evident in their six Super Bowl rings. Heading into the 2019 season, critics are saying that the Patriots’ campaign will be disastrous one and veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who will turn 42 next month, will look washed up and will fail to lead the team to a seventh Super Bowl ring.

However, sports host and analyst Colin Cowherd, host of Fox Sports 1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd”, believes that the Patriots dynasty is alive and kicking. In fact, Cowherd said that hearing the words “The Patriots dynasty is over” is his least favorite sports takes. According to Cowherd, he’s tired of hearing the rants from critics and haters about the end of the Patriots dynasty in the last four years.

Cowherd reiterated that the Patriots have the best coach in the NFL in Bill Belichick and the best big-game quarterback in the 41-year-old Brady. The Patriots are aiming to become the first NFL team to win seven Super Bowl trophies. Currently, they are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers with six Lombardi trophies each.

Cowherd believes Patriots still got what it takes

Even though the Patriots are in the AFC East, considered as the weakest division in the NFL, Cowherd said the team still got what it takes to win another Super Bowl ring.

“Even if they don’t win the Super Bowl — and that’s their standard now — the dynasty’s not over if they get to the AFC Championship,” said Cowherd. Aside from the Patriots, included in the AFC East are the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets. In addition to the “Patriots dynasty is over” take, Cowherd mentioned the other statements from fans that drive him crazy. Number two is “Dak Prescott isn’t a franchise quarterback”, referring to the Dallas Cowboys signal-caller. Number three is “Nick Foles is better than Carson Wentz”, referring to the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks and No.

4 is “Colin Cowherd is crazy for saying the Browns won’t win their division.”

Belichick impressed with N’Keal Harry

Four days into training camp, Belichick gave his initial impressions about rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry, the Patriots’ No. 32 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Harry was the first wide receiver taken by Belichick in the first round during his tenure with the Patriots. So far, Belichick likes what he’s seeing from the rookie wideout.

In an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio, Belichick had nothing but good words for the rookie. Based on the transcript from Mike Reiss of ESPN, Belichick said Harry is a big kid that runs well and has a good catch radius. Belichick also described Harry as a very strong and physical receiver. While he still has a long way to go, Belichick said Harry has gotten better every day and been dependable, durable and tough during camp.

Harry was impressive during the Patriots spring training sessions.