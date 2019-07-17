New Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter admitted that he’s a fan of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and hopes to meet him someday. Kanter appeared before the Boston media during an introductory news conference at Auerbach Center with point guard Kemba Walker after they signed their new deals with the Celtics.

After the press conference, Kanter had a short talk with reporters where he admitted that he’s a big fan of Brady, who has led the Patriots to six Super Bowl trophies.

“I’m actually a very big fan of Tom Brady. I actually want to meet him,” said Kanter, adding that he wanted to announce during the press conference that he wanted to meet Brady, but hesitated. “I’m definitely a big fan. I would love to meet him,” added Kanter, saying he’s amazed at what Brady does on and off the field, not only for football but for sports in general.

Kanter addresses Brady

Kanter then addressed Brady, saying “if he’s listening right now, I want to meet you, my man.” Kanter’s wish could come true anytime once Brady returns to the Boston area for the Patriots’ training camp, which will begin on July 25 at Gillette Stadium.

Days before training camp starts, Brady and his family traveled to Costa Rica for their annual beach vacation, according to a report by TMZ Sports.

According to TMZ Sports, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, turned up the heat in Costa Rica by displaying their finely toned bodies. Gisele was wearing a tiny bikini while Brady displayed the product of his offseason workout with his fine abs, far from his dad-bod picture last season.

Sources close to Brady recently told Mike Reiss of ESPN that the 41-year-old quarterback is excited as ever to enter his 20th season in the league after he was taken 199th overall by the Patriots in 2000.

Reiss said there is a possibility that Brady might report to camp early to get into the best possible shape as the Patriots go for an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl title.

Mayfield believed that Patriots would trade up for him

During the 2018 NFL Draft, quarterback Baker Mayfield was convinced that the Patriots would trade up and take him at No.

2 if the Cleveland Browns passed on him. This was the revelation made by Mayfield’s agent, Jack Mills, in an interview with Mina Kimes of ESPN.

According to Kimes, Mayfield was convinced New England would trade up for him at No. 2 before the Browns took him as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. At that time, Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported that the Patriots see Mayfield as the closest thing to their former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who is now with the San Francisco 49ers. In his first season with the Browns, Mayfield did not disappoint as he led the team to a 7-8-1 record after Cleveland went winless in 2017.

Recently, actor Mark Wahlberg declared that Mayfield would be the heir to Brady’s throne in New England when the latter retires.