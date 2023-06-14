Treat Williams was a familiar face to many viewers in the United States and around the world. The actor appeared consistently in a variety of projects for well over five decades. Finding success in cinematic, television and theatrical projects.

Over the years Williams would receive or be nominated for several accolades. Both personally and professionally, he garnered the reputation of being highly respected among his peers. Many of who have now been mourning his loss.

Passed away on June 12, 2023

Treat Williams has died, CNN and Yahoo report. His passing occurred after a traffic collision on Vermont Route 30 in Bennington County in the state's southwest.

The investigation is still ongoing, but some details have been released.

Williams was evidently riding a 1986 Honda motorcycle when he was struck by another Honda vehicle. Apparently an Element SUV. Williams was thrown from his motorcycle and critically injured. He would be airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was later declared dead. Reports indicate the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Arguably Williams' career breakthrough came on Broadway. Where he was for a number of years he was John Travolta's understudy for "Grease". The two also co-starred in the production of "Over Here!". Travolta was one of many to quickly express their grief.

Williams' cinematic career took off with the late 1970s musical "Hair," which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for.

Shortly after he co-starred in "1941" and was among the stormtroopers in "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back". Williams received his second nomination a couple of years later for "Prince of the City".

Among the other dramatic hits he appeared in were "Once Upon a Time in America" and "127 Hours". His titles on the comedic side included "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous" and "What Happens in Vegas".

"The Phantom" and "Deep Rising" could be counted among Williams' sci-fi/fantasy projects.

Also appeared in television movies and series

Treat Williams was nominated for his third Golden Globe for the 1984 ABC TV movie rendition of "A Streetcar Named Desire". Twelve years later, he co-starred in the HBO project "The Late Shift".

Williams would be bestowed with a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his work.

His first regular television series role was on the CBS sitcom "Good Advice". But perhaps his most well-remembered series is "Everwood", which aired on The WB. Williams played a New York neurosurgeon who moves his children to a remote Colorado town after his wife's death. As time went on, Williams would speak particularly fondly of his experience on the show. He was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for it.

There had been some rumbles of some sort of reboot of "Everwood". But the case has been dealt a number of losses since the show's conclusion. Williams passing happened almost four years to the day of co-star Stephanie Niznik.

Another, Anne Heche, died following a highly-publicized car crash last year. And another still in John Beasley died less than two weeks before Williams.

Williams would publicly express his grief for the loss of all of them. And now his other "Everwood" colleagues have been doing the same for him. 'Beyond hearbreaking', Emily Vancamp said in part. 'Fly high my friend,' she also added. Gregory Smith called the news 'devastating.' He also stated that Williams 'made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years.' Sarah Drew gave similar sentiments. Saying she was 'utterly heartbroken' and her experience with Williams 'was formative in my life and career.'

Williams was also a regular on the Hallmark Channel series "Chesapeake Shores".

His other television credits included recurring roles on "White Collar" and "Chicago Fire".

A descendant of historic figures

Richard Treat Williams was a native of Stamford, Connecticut in the New York City region. He and his family later settled in nearby Rowayton. Williams later graduated from Kent School to the north. Followed by Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Growing up, he was a football player.

Williams was a three-times great-grandson of William Henry Barnum. Barnum was a member of the U.S. House of Representative and the U.S. Senate. He was also the longtime chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Williams' other ancestors included the highly polarizing showman P.T.

Barnum, along with Robert Treat Paine. Paine was a Massachusetts politician and a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Williams famously had something of an adventurous spirit. He was qualified to pilot both airplanes and helicopters and was a certified flight instructor. In addition, he was a certified scuba diver.

In 1988, Williams married Pam Van Sant. They would have two children. The couple resided on a farm, and another property in Utah, not far from where Williams' fatal collision happened. He had posted a number of images to social media from the property earlier in the day.