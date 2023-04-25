There have been some legitimate attempts at adapting the Fantastic Four comic books to a cinematic series. Really, it depends on who you ask as to the real number. The first full-length feature film was produced during the 1990s. It was made for copyright purposes and was never officially released to the public. Roughly a decade later, "Fantastic Four" and a sequel, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer", hit theaters. The Movies were a box office success and a moderate critical hit. A 2015 re-boot failed to become either.

Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox would have a material impact on possible further Fantastic Four films.

The franchise got a brief but prominent nod in the polarizing Marvel Cinematic Universe release "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". But a full-on MCU adaptation centering on the foursome is still in the works, slated for a 2025 premiere. The rumor mill quickly began rumbling about possibly casting choices. And now according to various reports, Marvel and Disney have found their team leader.

Adam Driver evidently offered the part of Reed Richards

A flurry of recent reports have indicated that Adam Driver has been offered a role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four movie. As noted by the New York Daily News, his name had been swirling around the project for quite some time. He is apparently the choice to portray Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic.

Richards is the leader of a team of scientists who inadvertently obtain superpowers after an accident in outer space.

According to MSN, Driver was also approached about the role of Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four's archenemy. But that of the two roles, he was more inclined to go for Mister Fantastic.

The apparent casting news about Driver and the MCU comes amid increased speculation about him possibly returning to "Star Wars".

It comes after the initial news that Daisy Ridley would be coming back. That was followed by additional news that Ridley and Driver's co-star John Boyega was doing the same. The "Star Wars" franchise, like Marvel, is now a property of Disney.

Driver, a retired member of the United States Marine Corps, rose to prominence as an actor during the 2010s.

He was nominated for three Emmy Awards for his work on the HBO series "Girls". He's also been nominated for two Academy Awards. As well as two of the British equivalent in the BAFTAs and one Cesar Award, the French comparison. Driver received an AACTA Award, Australia's parallel, for "Marriage Story".

Questions are also outstanding about the rest of the superhero team's cast members

Whether or not the reports about Adam Driver are true, there are three other team members apparently still to be cast. After Reed Richards, arguably the most anticipated announcement has been for the character of Sue Storm. Otherwise known as Sue Richards and the Invisible Woman. As their respective names might suggest, Reed and Sue eventually marry in the Fantastic Four comic books.

There'd long been comments on real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt possibly being cast. Certain events in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" both gave life and, well, death to this notion. But it can be noted that the existence of Marvel's Multiverse can mean multiple actors and actresses playing the same role. In fact, it's already happened.

As for who Driver's potential Invisible Woman could be remains unanswered as of yet. But, like Driver with Reed Richards, two names in particular keep popping up - Jodie Comer and Vanessa Kirby. Other names, such as Allison Williams and Mila Kunis, are also reported possibilities.

The upcoming Fantastic Four feature film is not expected to be an origin story.

Instead, it would begin with the team already established. Matt Shakman has been attached to direct the project. Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Josh Friedman have also been announced as working on the script.