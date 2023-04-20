The "Twilight" series of novels, which debuted in 2005, has become one of the most successful in history. A fantasy romance, it has centered on the romantic entanglements among humans, vampires, and werewolves/shape-shifters. An ensuing series of movies, "The Twilight Saga," would also become a high-achiever. Four of the installments would finish in the top 10 for their respective years at the box office.

The last of the film series hit theaters in 2012. But there were almost immediate questions about if the franchise was really and truly done.

The answer quickly became no, at least on the literature side. It remains to be seen if another cinematic project set in the "Twilight" universe ever materializes. But indications are that one will be available in a different format.

A television adaption is reportedly in the early stages of development

A television version of "Twilight" is on the way, according to The Hollywood Reporter and CNN. Lionsgate Television is formulating it. Lionsgate is the parent company of Summit Entertainment. Summit Entertainment was the cinematic distributor of "The Twilight Saga."

Stephenie Meyer, the author of the Book series, is expected to be heavily involved, much like she was with the movies. Film producer Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment executive Erik Feik are also believed to be returning.

Sinead Daly, a new name to the world of "Twilight," is taking a lead role in the series' development. Daly's previous television credits include "The Walking Dead: The World Beyond" and "Raised by Wolves."

Aside from the project's existence and some personnel involved, many details are yet to be released, including whether it would be a follow-up to the movie series or a separate reboot.

Or, if it is more likely to be released via a streaming platform or live television, it is almost certainly a cable network. Starz, currently owned by Lionsgate, would have seemed like a good vehicle for the show. But Lionsgate is looking to sell the web, hoping to have a deal in place later this year. While that doesn't necessarily rule it out as a possibility, it makes Starz less of a natural home.

Of course, it also means it's unclear if any of the movie cast would be back. Several of them, including Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, indicated they were previously open to the idea. But some factors, such as their ages, could be an issue.

Not the only series of its kind in the works

"The Twilight Saga" was one of several book adaptations to strike it big at the box office during the 2000s and 2010s. Frequently, the franchises "Twilight" has been compared with are "Harry Potter" and "The Hunger Games." Both of which also have new projects being prepped.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is set to be released to cinemas in the autumn of this year. At the same time, a "Harry Potter" tv series is slated to be available via the streaming service soon to be known as Max.