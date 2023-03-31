"The X-Files" is one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all-time. The original television series aired on Fox, beginning in the 1990s. Originally ending in 2002, two additional seasons would later follow. Other installments in the franchise universe include a pair of cinematic releases.

Timing for the series may have been somewhat perfect. Coinciding with the dawn of the Internet age, it launched one of the first examples of modern fandom. And now a new take on the original may be on the way.

A new series is apparently in the early stages of development

The Hollywood Reporter says a new 'X-Files' could be on the way. Chris Carter, creator of the original series, announced it in a recent interview. Evidently he is not planning to be involved in it much, if at all. But he did indicate that he's supportive of the project.

Instead, noted filmmaker Ryan Coogler seems to be taking the helm on the new endeavor. Coogler is perhaps best-known for involvement in the "Black Panther" and "Creed" movies. He has two Academy Award nominations to his name.

It's unclear if the new installment would be a continuation of the earlier series. Or if it would be a separate version altogether. But it could be a different undertaking to make a series of its type run smoothly nowadays.

For some, arguably the piece de resistance of the original was its indulgence in conspiracy theories. Which at the time, could often provide fun material for viewers. But, as indicated by Variety, in 2023 the world has become run amok by conspiracy theories. And indulging in such subjects might not be so welcome anymore.

"The X-Files" was centered on FBI agents investigating unexplained phenomena and other unusual cases.

Primarily, the agents in question were Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, played by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. Mulder was driven to investigate 'X-File' by a belief that his sister was abducted by extraterrestrials. Scully, who is deeply religious but otherwise a skeptic, was originally assigned to spy on him. But instead becomes his loyal and devoted ally.

Some storylines followed the 'monster of the week' formula. While also featuring an ongoing story arc speculating on the government's possible involvement with aliens. And the subsequent cover-up of said involvement.

The original series received many accolades

In recent years, it's become more normal for science fiction films and television to be recognized with top accolades. Including serious attention from the likes of the Academy Awards and Emmy Awards. But, much to the chagrin of many, it was not that way for many years. "The X-Files" was likely one of the series to really break the mold.

The series was nominated four times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Gillian Anderson received the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1997.

And the iconic episode "Clyde Druckman's Final Response" earned the award for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series.

It twice won the award for the Golden Globe Award for Best Series - Drama. Anderson and Duchovny also each notched wins in their respective categories. Other high-profile accolades included a pair of wins for Anderson from the Screen Actors Guild.