Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have been collaborating on-screen together for many, many years now. Also close friends off-screen, they're likely best-known as Marvel's dynamic duo of Captain America and Black Widow.

The ending to this point for their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters has been a sore spot for many. But the two have seemed eager to continue working together on more projects.

Reportedly sign on for upcoming Space Race-era movie

Johansson and Evans are set to join forces once again, reports Yahoo. In this case, it's based on the 20th century Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The movie is thus far slated to be released via Apple TV+. But, especially given recent events, fans may have hope that the movie could get the full cinematic treatment.

It seems that Scarlett Johansson has tapped her longtime buddy in the new movie. The two-time Oscar nominee is serving as producer of it, along with fellow actor Jason Bateman. Bateman is also apparently at the director's helm as well.

Recently, Evans had enlisted Johansson for an Apple TV+ project of his own. However, an ensuing scheduling conflict forced her to drop out. Ana de Armas, Evans' "Knives Out" and "The Gray Man" co-star, was cast in her stead.

Further plot details of the movie haven't been publicly revealed as of yet.

Including the exact time frame of when it would be set. For many, when they think of the Space Race, they likely think of the 1950s and 1960s. However, it didn't officially end until the 1990s with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

As noted by IGN, it's not Apple TV+'s first go at the subject matter. The platform has already found success with its alternate history series "For All Mankind".

Rumors and theories circulate that they might be working on an additional project together

It would definitely not be the first time working together. But Marvel would take each of their careers to a new level. The story arcs for their respective characters might have reached their conclusion. Though Marvel's recent delving into storylines about parallel universes and timelines could provide openings for returns.

Another discussed potential avenue is going in the pseudo prequel direction. Marvel has made moves indicating their interest in pursuing a Nomad movie. The comic book plot could sit well in MCU events following "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Widow". Mix in the reports that both Johansson and Evans signed up for more work with Marvel. It makes for ripe speculation among the fanbase.

Time will have to tell in that regard. But in the meantime, there seems to be more to come from the pairing nonetheless.