Officially launched in 2016, "Stranger Things" would become arguably one of the most significant television series in history. Undoubtedly one of the biggest series in the history of streaming.

"Stranger Things" was created by a pair of brothers and is set in the 1980s. The Duffer brothers drew a great deal of inspiration from their adolescence. The very palpable feeling of nostalgia is one of many things that has drawn in viewers of the series. Many of whom are likely to soon be feeling nostalgic about the show itself. Beware of spoilers.

The series is set to go for two more seasons before bidding farewell

The next season of "Stranger Things" is slated to be released in two parts later in 2022. Its first part has been given the green light for a May premiere. Part number two is scheduled for early July.

Beyond that, it's been renewed for another ensuing season. The exact format of how that would reach viewers remains to be seen. However, that season is to be the last of "Stranger Things".

The Duffer brothers say the timeline fits with the original arc they had in mind for better or worse. That might be more of a win than it initially seems. "Stranger Things" has been among the most-impacted series by the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps most especially because of the age of so many of its primary characters.

Prolonged delays and middle and high school-aged characters are a potentially problematic mix.

The news is another blow for Netflix. Which, as noted by CNN, has been having a rough go of it as of late. However, they're not alone among streaming services for various reasons. "Stranger Things" can now be added to a list of Netflix's marquee titles to have ended or are soon to be.

But both fans and Netflix can take solace, and it's likely not the end of the franchise.

PopSugar indicates sequences and/or spin-offs are in the early stages of development. 'There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of "Stranger Things," said the Duffer brothers.

"But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as of the Upside Down."

The series has been mainly set in Indiana

As the Duffer brothers mentioned, "Stranger Things" is primarily based in fictional Hawkins, Indiana. With a number of affectionate references to nearby places, including Wisconsin and Illinois. Hawkins is home to a government facility ostensibly being used by the United States Department of Energy.

But the facility has actually been experimenting with a portal to a parallel dimension, leading to the unleashing of mysterious and deadly creatures on Hawkins and its inhabitants.

The mystery eventually ensnares a group of youths of varying ages, along with a parent or two.

An early title for the series was "Montauk," referring to the much-speculated goings-on at a government facility located in Montauk, near New York City. The series also prominently incorporates the infamous Project MKUltra of the CIA and the Cold War.

Every season to be released thus far has been a popular choice for various awards. The Duffer brothers initially approached a reported estimate of 15 cable networks to back their project. All of them declined, apparently skeptical of a series of its kind to be centered around children, leaving the door open for Netflix to acquire one of the titles that helped further its brand.