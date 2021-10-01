Finally, the James Bond movie "No Time To Die" had its world premiere in London. It will be in UK cinemas on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were present at the Royal Albert Hall for the event. This movie features English actor Daniel Craig in the role of 007. This is the fifth outing of Craig as James Bond. There was an inordinate delay of nearly 18 months in its release. This was because of the Coronavirus pandemic that imposed restrictions on the entertainment industries. It affected the world of Movies and all those who had links with it.

Many moviemakers chose alternate platforms to release their films. In September last year, there was news in the media that the 25th movie of James Bond would release in November.

The BBC quotes Craig on the red carpet. He said his role in the movie was important to cinema and to history. This movie was a farewell to Craig. It was a unique royal premiere with two separate generations of royals present. "No Time to Die" is the 25th in the super spy series who had a license to kill, if necessary. He came on the scene in 1962 with "Dr. No" and kept his audience thrilled with his escapades for more than half a century. Bond movies are constantly hit with fast action, a wide range of gadgets to take on adversaries, and beautiful girls.

The storylines are engaging, and the locations are scenic. These add to the charm of Bond movies and promise good box office returns. That is what matters.

There is curiosity about the performance of this Bond movie at the box office

The performance of "No Time To Die" at the box office would pave the road for the reopening of cinemas.

Coronavirus and associated safety protocols led to the closure of cinemas, and many of the producers kept the release of their films in abeyance. The 25th movie of James Bond was one of these, and the industry is keeping its fingers crossed. It wants to study the reaction and analyze the situation. This is the third time Naomie Harris plays the role of Moneypenny.

To her, it was "an emotional night" because it would be the last outing of Daniel Craig in the role of Bond. She told BBC News - "I'm really hoping that it does entice people back into cinemas." The title of the 25th Bond movie was finalized in August 2019.

The mystery remains on the identity of the new James Bond

Many actors have portrayed the character of James Bond. The first was Sean Connery, and the 25th one was Daniel Craig. Both of them have done it more than once. The BBC mentions Barbara Broccoli and her line of thinking for Craig's successor. Barbara controls the franchise with co-producer Michael G Wilson. They want to wait until next year to finalize that. In her words - "We want Daniel to have his time of celebration.

Next year, we'll start thinking about the future." From the business angle, two of the cinema chains gave positive feedback. Incidentally, the debate rages on whether the time is ripe for a woman to portray James Bond.

Kate Middleton chatted with Daniel Craig, who portrayed James Bond

According to CNN, it was a gathering of royal family members at London's Royal Albert Hall. The occasion was the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die." Its original release was in April 2020, but the date slipped several times due to the global pandemic. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended with her husband, Prince William. Her in-laws, the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall were also there.

Kate chatted with Craig. He first appeared as Bond in the 2006 blockbuster "Casino Royale." The 53-year-old actor said he was delighted to be at the event. The industry hopes this long-anticipated film will see viewers return to the movie theaters.