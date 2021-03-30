Some fans of “The Good Doctor” found themselves displeased by the stark, gut-wrenching truth and uncertainty of the Season 4 premiere episode, “Frontline,” addressing the virus outbreak in two installments as TV Shows resumed production. The portrayals were intended as an homage to the countless real-life responders and medical heroes at all levels who still battle to preserve life every day.

The season opener also demonstrated that the losses in the pandemic are personal and lasting, Every person and patient at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital was robbed of the expertise and humanity of Nurse Petringa, so marvelously conveyed by Karin Konoval through three seasons of the drama.

No matter how brilliant “The Good Doctor” is at diagnosing conditions and developing surgical solutions, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) proved to be no solver for this situation.

It's hard to fathom how this same man who was willing to sacrifice any contact with the woman he loved in those times is having a hard time relating to the same woman, who is now the mother of his child. In this week's March 29 Episode 13 of Season 4, “Spilled Milk,” “The Good Doctor” seems more concerned with maintaining the intimate relationship than with forging a fatherly bond. Conversely, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) literally greets the father (Marcuis Harris) gone from her life for years at her front door, and her sense of anger and unforgiveness surges even as he faces life-and-death.

On a separate front, “The Good Doctor” and the full staff of the hospital are inspired by a young patient and dancer (Jasmine Vega). The partner (Michael Hsu Rosen) who has been the anchor of her life, loving her, but not in love with her, makes a pivotal decision for her and for himself.

March 29 features in Cinema Blend and TV Fanatic indicate that some viewers of “The Good Doctor” crave cliffhanger suspense or other conflicts.

By every indication, however, the popularity of the drama is at a high, and this installment reflects both history and humanity.

Shaun doesn't catch the daddy vibe on 'The Good Doctor'

After coming to a joyful consensus on becoming a family in last week's episode of “The Good Doctor,” “Teeny Blue Eyes,” Lea (Paige Spara) is in full nesting mode and suffering from every expectant mom symptom in her first trimester.

Shaun hopes for a smidge of AM love-making, but even the smell of his toothpaste makes Lea nauseous. She questions how he can feel “nothing for our baby.” He relates that medically, the child is a fetus. Lea is incredulous that he cannot consider it as his child and feel automatically bonded.

As always, “The Good Doctor” openly shares his situation with colleagues, including Dr. Wolke (Noah Galvin) and of course, Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff). Both adamantly express to Dr. Murphy that being a parent demands huge accommodation, and especially being sensitive to Lea’s needs. “I don't like adapting,” Shaun expresses before abruptly leaving the conversation. He only wants a solution to why the woman he loves “doesn't want me to breathe on them,” referring to Lea and the baby.

An early-morning knock on the door becomes dire for Claire and the man who introduces himself as Miles Browne. Almost at the same instant, he says. “I wish I'd been a better father,” his estranged daughter begins the check for a stroke and summons EMS.

Even at the hospital, the parent pleads for a place to talk alone with his daughter, suggesting “going for dessert or something,” like the Rocky road ice cream Claire used to adore. The typically always empathetic Dr. Browne cannot even bring herself to words with her father on “The Good Doctor” in this situation. So much pent-up anger and disappointment have never been released. When Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) and Dr. Allen (Bria Samone Henderson) describe the dire health of her dad, Dr. Browne only replies, “Let the patient decide.” Miles wonders where his daughter is and why she's not explaining his options, but he clearly knows the reason.

“It's time for me to go home,” he says before a critical test reveals he has a hereditary polyp condition of colon cancer that will likely pass onto Claire. She is advised to get a genetic test and convinces her father to have surgery.

Miles readily admits that he wasn't ready to handle his marriage to Claire's mentally ill mother, but he didn't make an effort to be a father-- until he stopped. The pain of an absent parent is far worse than death in its impact. Antonia Thomas brilliantly conveys the crippling abandonment and loss of self that results when a parent doesn't stay. It is the ultimate message of “not good enough.” As the character divulges in a scene, “You think if you just want it enough, he’ll come back.” Life never works on those terms.

No parent sets out to fail, but goodbyes without notice or explanation leave eternal scars. First steps in healing start when Claire sits by her dad’s bedside, hearing him say “I love you.” They made plans to have Rocky road when he's well enough. “It's hard to love someone you don't know,” “The Good Doctor,” empathizes. Not even God changes the past. Starting from now is the best hope.

A heavenly dance doesn't make everything heavenly on ‘The Good Doctor’

Few professionals truly experience the weight of occupational hazards in the way that dancers do. Their bodies are their artistic instruments and living-wage earners. When Leo and Maya come to the ER, she insists that a fall on a “sharp elbow” caused her immense abdominal pain. “The Good Doctor” discovers that she has a rare disease causing large platelets.

A very delicate and risky surgery can save her leg, which is filled with large clots. Amputation is the better avenue for sparing her life, but she pushes for the surgery.

Before the fateful operation, she implores that she and Leo do a performance. The two are truly one angelic body as they twirl, lift, and float in the hospital courtyard. “The Good Doctor” and all the hospital staff watching are mesmerized by the connection and artistry. The couple receives a rousing round of applause and appreciation. Dr. Wolke urges Maya to tell Leo that she loves him. He recounts his personal story of being in a long relationship with a girl named Rachel in his Hasidic community. In fact, he fell in love with a boy who never knew of his feelings. The young resident never acted within the romance, but he did break up with Rachel, knowing that it would be unfair to her to continue on their path.

My head doesn't deny that she confides and leans on Leo for everything, but she is hesitant to deem their relationship as true love.

During her procedure, Maya nearly bleeds out, and it is up to Leo to decide whether to proceed with surgery or amputate. He opts to spare her life with amputation. He pledges that his love is strong enough to help her overcome anything in their path. She doesn't want his love from a sense of obligation, though, and she's alone by the evening.

In the evening, Shaun persuades Lea to dance with him. She even agrees to spin, until it provokes more nausea. “The Good Doctor” had every hope of re-creating the portrait of romantic union, while Lea’s efforts to get him to talk to “Berry,” so named because he's the size of a blueberry, are another failure.

Lea tells Shaun not to show up at her next obstetrics appointment because if they can't sense the heartbeat, and if he cannot connect to his child, it will be equally sad.

Hiding out on ‘The Good Doctor’

Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee) are doing just fine in the intimacy department of their new relationship, but the snark and dismissive behavior in public from Morgan become too much for the even-keel Park. He suggests that they return to being snide “friends” if she can't accept his affections. They hash out feelings one night in the pouring rain, deciding to work on what they've started. Park still leaves Morgan to find her way home in the downpour, and she's downright beaming with a smile. Is this the man she can't run off on “The Good Doctor.”?

This character has a truly sacrificial side. She’s shown it with patients and in time of loss with Claire. It would be nice to see it surface with Alex.

When Dr. Glassman finds Shaun treating patients at his clinic instead of going home to be with Lea, he offers fatherly advice to his protégé. He relates the same avoidance tactic when his daughter was on the way, and how he would give anything to have those moments, the many “firsts” to cherish now. He admonishes “The Good Doctor” to “be there” as much as possible.

Lea is on the ultrasound table when “The Good Doctor” joins her at the appointment. The mommy-to-be still reminds him to be “the dad, not the doctor,” but the parents can't conceal their joy when the heartbeat comes on the screen.

“The Good Doctor” at last feels the closest emotion to a father so far. The connection is real. Fans won't be able to connect to the next new episode of the drama until April 19. ABC is stretching this season, and this pregnancy, for all it's worth.