Every season of “The Good Doctor” has taken Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) on a journey of relationships and self-revelation. Seasons 1 and 2 saw the brilliant savant surgeon almost incessantly proving himself in his profession of medicine, while simultaneously gaining his footing in an independent life. Season 3 brought Shaun to romance, intimacy, and the delights of being “a boyfriend,” but also, to the greatest heartbreak of his life, including the wrenching final parting of his father, granting no forgiveness after the olive branch in grace extended by his son.

In this week's March 22 Episode 12 of Season 4, “Teeny Blue Eyes,” parenthood is coming into real and sharp focus for “The Good Doctor” and Lea (Paige Spara).

While the mother-to-be copes with morning sickness and the greater issues of readiness for motherhood, Shaun monitors blood pressure, plans for “an affordable night nurse” (Is there any such person these days?) and ponders how he will emotionally connect to his child when he struggles with any kind of emotional interpretation. A brilliant surgeon showing every indication on the ASD spectrum becomes the patient of “The Good Doctor,” and provides a vision of what Dr. Murphy might have been without the pivotal people in his life and his dedication to do better.

Already losing sleep on ‘The Good Doctor’

Lea sits up in the wee hours worrying about all the “Are we ready?” Issues while Shaun breaks the news to Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) in the morning.

The touching scene beautifully demonstrates what makes “The Good Doctor” the most marvelously human among TV Shows. The mentor displays an exquisite mix of tenuous concern and tender delight in hearing the news, instantly hanging up from his cable company hold. “Having a child changes everything,” Glassman guarantees. He speaks as a father who has loved and lost his daughter.

Parenthood is a constant mix of worry and wonder, of ferocious love over fear. Dr. Browne (Antonia Thomas) plays confidant and friend for both parents, wisely advising them to tackle the big decisions and work down to the small stuff.

Christian Clemenson gives a piercing portrayal as Dr. Chambers, a storied surgeon who doesn't care if anyone sleeps until he regains his right-hand function.

Dr. Enrique Guerin (Brian Marc) tells Chambers that he was the first-year resident’s inspiration for becoming a doctor with his life-saving work in Haiti. Chambers’ only response is to dress down the student’s attire. The patient goes to battle with “The Good Doctor” when Shaun points out that he shows several markers in behavior on the ASD scale. Chambers gives a steely stare at Murphy with his “Teeny Blue Eyes,” attempting to prove that he does make eye contact. Still, Shaun knows what he knows and he knows what he sees. The team goes to work on the treatment and settles on a radio graft, proposed by Claire.

On their own medical front, Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee) and Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) grapple with a patient with such immense facial pain that he cannot kiss his wife.

It doesn't take much before the former cop side of Park takes over, and he believes that Oscar (John Hemsley) is just seeking a long-term grab of opioids in this story on “The Good Doctor.” Morgan does indeed find a viable spinal lesion as the cause for neuropathy. On the relationship front, Alex Park confesses to Morgan that he has feelings for her. In her typical, don't believe anything genuine fashion, she tells him he has to move out.

A broken cup and putting life together on ‘The Good Doctor'

Shaun is cautioned by Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) to not bring up autism again. “The Good Doctor” persists, however, particularly after realizing that Chambers suffers from Musician’s Dystonia, which is habitual positioning of the wrist while straight.

The discovery is another consistency with ASD indicators. Dr. Guerin witnesses the cruel attack on “The Good Doctor” from Chambers. The patient refers to the surgeon as “a child playing dress-up,” and “everyone else plays along.” Guerin declares that he no longer holds Chambers in esteem. The new resident questions Claire about how much one has to change in becoming a surgeon. “I want to change what's in the world around me,” he says insightfully. It's clear that he's making a big change.

Once Shaun confirms that Silas Chambers fits the criteria on the ASD scale, the patient tears into a heated exchange, screaming at “The Good Doctor” as he steps back. The yellow mug that Chambers always holds breaks in the scuffle. Dr. Murphy doesn't just return the next day with an exact replica of the original—it didn't seem repaired-- he brings his own story.

“The Good Doctor” relates how his journey as a resident began with Dr. Melendez telling him he would always do suction and nothing more. He explains the significance of his toy scalpel from his brother, Steve. The vulnerable honesty prompts Chambers to share how he always had a mug of cocoa with his father after every business trip. His father understood him. When he relates how people only “tolerate” him due to his temperament and “many mistakes,” he relents that “no one cares about me.” “I care,” “The Good Doctor” replies. The very lessons that Claire points out to Shaun as markers that he can “grow into” being a very good father are palpably on display. Chambers only had his career and reputation. Shaun learned lessons. He cultivated insights to build relationships and his most important relationship will be with his child.

“The Good Doctor” takes the cup out of Chambers’ hands before his last procedure. Chambers thanks his doctors before he departs for a new life.

In the evening, Lea and Shaun compare their lists for parenting. “The Good Doctor” being a great dad is somewhere close to the top for both. Lea still has doubts. Shaun tells her he wants her to be happy, so they make an appointment to end the pregnancy.

For her part, Paige Spara is not spilling any juicy details on the fate of this family. As noted by Cinema Blend and Digital Spy per MSN on March 22, the star divulges that the pregnancy experience will be covered “with total honesty” but the drama. A lot can happen in pregnancy—especially of the TV variety.

Happy, hasty decisions come through for ‘The Good Doctor'

Oscar completely forgives his wife (Onahoua Rodriguez) for believing that drugs were the root of his physical issues. He wants to be well and whole, not putting her in the role of caretaker forever. After one fail in surgery, he opts for a very risky procedure, but one that can bring relief. His first touch is holding her hand to his cheek. This time, only love, and a slightly cool sensation is felt instead of pain. In so many ways, “The Good Doctor” conveys the power of grace. By the way, Morgan Reznick scrubs in to ensure the surgery is a success.

Lea is completely oblivious to her name being called at the clinic. When Shaun alerts her, she explains that she has defended this choice as the right one all day.

Instead, however, she feels only “really, really sad.” “The Good Doctor” replies, “I feel the same,” before the parents join in a heartfelt embrace-- one that fans will likely watch again and again. “We are having a baby,” Shaun speaks as Lea’s eyes well with tears.

It's move-out time for Park, but Morgan confronts him with a question, and a passionate kiss, on the matter of whether she is being “messed with” in the situation. The fire for these two is lit -- let's see where it takes them.

Enrique gives Dr. Browne his heartfelt hug goodbye. He's leaving surgical dreams to train doctors to do work in the developing world. He tells Claire to “do something for yourself” every once in a while. Another resident is gone on “The Good Doctor.” Mavis Staples plays while Claire eyes a music trip to Paris.

Good news for fans, though. At least for the next episode, the wait is only one week.