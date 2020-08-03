Over the past few days, "90 Day Fiancé" fans have been keenly following Paul Staehle and Karine Martin’s relationship drama. The couple made headlines over the weekend after Paul released a video showing him fighting with his wife. The American reality star told fans that Karine had called the police after he confronted her about her intentions to divorce him. Paul later claimed that Karine had filed a restraining order against him before disappearing with their 17-month-old son, Pierre. However, Karine recently released a statement denying Paul’s claims that she was missing.

Karine's Instagram post

In her latest Instagram post, "90 Day Fiancé" Karine assured followers that she was safe. The Brazilian reality star acknowledged that the past few days had been difficult due to the media attention her fight with Paul had received. She explained that she had called the police immediately after her scuffle with her husband got out of hand, and they had rescued her from the toxic environment in her home. The 23-year-old told her fans that she had feared for her life and that of her son during her argument with Paul, and her relationship was no longer sustainable. While denying Paul’s claim that she was missing, Karine insisted that her husband was lying, and she revealed that the law enforcement officers knew how to contact her.

After the police officers rescued her, Karine hinted that she is now living in a shelter. She revealed that the people around her have been offering her the necessary support she needs to get through the tough times she is facing. The Brazilian reality star admitted that her relationship with Paul had been difficult to maintain over the past few weeks, and she did not know whether her marriage to the American reality star could be fixed.

Karine claimed that moving forward; she would concentrate on working on herself and taking care of her son.

Paul and Karine’s relationship

"90 Day Fiancé" fans now feel that Paul and Karine’s relationship could be on its deathbed. After their fight, Karine filed a damning police report in which she accused her husband of sexually abusing her.

The 23-year-old reality star claimed that Paul had raped her, and he had forcefully forced her to have oral sex by pushing his genitals into her mouth. In the statement she released on her Instagram page, Karine stood by her claims. The television personality told fans that a translator had assisted her when she filed the report. To conclude her statement, Karine insisted that the current dispute between her and Paul would be settled in courts, and she wouldn’t make another announcement regarding the matter. Following the latest drama, fans can tune in to "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" to find out whether Paul and Karine will reconcile their differences.