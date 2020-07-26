Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno turned into household names after they appeared on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé." The couple entertained fans with their never-ending arguments and trust issues, and TLC decided to give the couple their spinoff show "The Family Chantel." Despite their frequent arguments, Pedro and Chantel are still together, and they constantly post updates about their daily lives on their respective social media pages. In her most recent Instagram post, Chantel stunned her followers after she debuted a new look.

Chantel's new picture

In her latest picture, the American reality star looked beautiful with a braided hairstyle.

Chantel also had a radiant smile on her face, and her skin looked spotless, which led to many of her followers praising her light skin complexion. However, some fans wondered why she had stopped posting pictures of Pedro on her Instagram page. A section of hawkeyed "90 Day Fiancé" viewers has noticed that the 29-year-old reality star rarely posts any pictures of her husband. Over the past few years, fans have speculated that Chantel and Pedro’s relationship has been on its deathbed, and the couple has acknowledged that they have had issues since they tied the knot.

In a recent interview, Chantel and Pedro revealed that they were attempting to work out their trust issues during the lockdown period.

The couple has been living together ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Chantel admits that while she trusts Pedro, she doesn’t trust the people around him. In a past episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Chantel and Pedro had an intense argument after Pedro received a lap dance from one of his friends.

Chantel expressed her disappointment in her husband’s behavior, but the couple has been trying to get past the incident.

Pedro and Chantel's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

On his part, Pedro has tried to reassure Chantel about his loyalty towards her. However, he has complained about Chantel’s family members constantly involving themselves in the couple’s love life.

Despite Pedro’s complaints, Chantel’s family will continue to have a lot of influence over his relationship after TLC renewed “The Family Chantel” series for a second season. "90 Day Fiancé" fans will get an opportunity to find out whether Chantel and Pedro will overcome their trust issues. Even though the couple has been together for some time, Chantel has confessed that she is not ready to start a family with Pedro.

The American reality star has insisted that her husband will have to earn her trust if he wants to have children with her. Chantel made the remarks in her recent interview, and "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are under the impression that the couple could break up soon if they don’t work on their differences.

Given how beautiful Chantel looked in her latest Instagram picture, fans feel that she wouldn’t have any trouble attracting another man if she decides to move on from Pedro. Meanwhile, Chantel was rumored to feature on "Happily Ever After." According to EOnline, in the recent episode of the show fans witnessed Paul and Karine in action.