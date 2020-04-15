Jon Bon Jovi is, by any measure, a rock legend. No one living in the 80s through to the millennium can forget the songs that filled radio playlists across nearly 40 years. Sadly, some of the iconic titles, like “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Thank You for Loving Me,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and the tender “Always,” take on a much deeper meaning in these times than when they were made into megahits by the New Jersey frontman who dubbed his band with his last name. The siege of the coronavirus pandemic even makes reading the names painful, for reasons that Jon.

Bon Jovi could have never imagined in the days of his youth.

Speaking of youth, Jon Bon Jovi thrives on setting a good example. The 58-year-old singer-songwriter and his wife of nearly 31 years, Dorothea, do far more giving back than indulging in gargantuan luxuries of the rock star life. Just a few weeks back, the proprietor was elbow deep in dirty dish suds at his JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, NJ. The nonprofit community restaurant turns away no one and leaves no one hungry. Meals for those in need are “paid forward” by other patrons or served in exchange for services, such as cleaning or prep work.

The 501(c)(3) charity is just one of the many giving initiatives supported by the family.

The Bongiovi family is following good social-distancing protocol, staying in, staying safe, and doing lots of home cooking (with at least 20 seconds of handwashing). Even though he has a big family, Jon Bon Jovi needed to see some fresh, smiling faces and share a song, as reported by MSN, per Gulf News on April 15.

The rocker might not have been recognized by every kindergartner in the virtual classroom where Bon Jovi dropped in, but he still made their day.

Nothing better than a younger crowd for Jovi

Packed arenas and screaming fans filling every row to the rafters are just usual crowds to Jon Bon Jovi. The star with an impressive roster of songs to his credit doesn't usually drop-in on a 10 AM writing class, but he made an exception a special virtual class, taught by Michael Bonick of Marsh Pointe Elementary in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Mr. Bonick is a lifelong Bon Jovi fan, and his radar was up last month when Jon Bon Jovi released an incomplete version of his song, “Do What You Can,” which is dedicated to the individual and global efforts to battle the coronavirus. The teacher located a Bon Jovi staff member online and submitted some of the verses created by his students for the song. Words from around the world have by now made their way to the music superstar, but no one has a way with truth like a child.

Mr. B and the kids get big kudos from Jon Bon Jovi

“Mr. B got you guys writing,” the singer opened the session. “I was very excited to hear that because if you get to put your feelings down on paper sometimes, they'll turn into songs, sometimes they'll turn into stories,” elaborated the unexpected guest.

“You never know where it might lead you,” encouraged Jon Bon Jovi.

One girl in the class wrote about her accomplishment of learning to ride her bike without training wheels. Another boy, AJ, relented that “My parents try their best/But I can tell that they're stressed.” The father of four certainly knows that children are listening, even when parents don't realize that they are soaking in the tension around them. “You’re a rockstar, JBJ told the child. “We wrote this one together.”

The guest artist closed with a poetic offering from Rider, who wrote of family, fun, and “together we are one. He also expressed that it was scary to see his dad leave for work, but “he must save the day.”

The songwriter aims to make this ballad in the unprecedented era of this illness echo with resilience, and these kindergartners are living it every day.

A-listers including Jon Bon Jovi will headline an NJ coronavirus benefit

Jon Bon Jovi is more than a New Jersey boy who made good—he is a New Jersey native who creates good. He won't be alone on April 22, when he and other sons and daughters of jersey get together for the Jersey 4 Jersey coronavirus fundraising event.

Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, and more will be participating alongside Bon Jovi in the effort to support their hard-hit state under the COVID-19 rampage. The “2020” album is slated for release on May 13, but July touring plans may be postponed under present circumstances.

Despite being presented under “shelter in place” guidelines, the entertainment value exuded by the contingent of caring artists will top anything on rehashed TV Shows,

The artist might not have the perfect version of “Do What You Can” by the time of the worldwide broadcast, but from the support of friends to the wisdom of children, Jon Bon Jovi understands the strength of standing, self-contained together.