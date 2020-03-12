Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, John Oliver among others will perform in front of an empty audience, because of the coronavirus. Many New York-based late-night TV Shows are getting rid of live audiences starting Monday as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States.

Starting next week, the "Tonight Show," "Late Night With Seth Meyers," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," and "Last Week Tonight," will tape new episodes without an in-studio audience.

TBS' "Full Frontal," will tape without an audience as well. According to Fox News, NBC released a statement saying public safety is our top priority and as a precaution measure, they've decided to temporarily suspend live audiences for their late-night tv shows.

TV networks working with NYC officials to prevent further spread of coronavirus

NBC is working with New York City officials amid the coronavirus pandemic to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. NBC says that they will stick with their filming schedule and it will not have any impact on their air dates.

CBS also released a statement, saying they are just doing this out of an abundance of caution in regards to spreading coronavirus.

No signs of the virus have been seen at the Ed Sullivan Theater to cause concern for those planning to attend the show this week. For the past few weeks, the staff at the theater have been taking the necessary precautions to protect everyone with extra cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

The late-night shows are following in the steps of morning programming including "Good Morning America," "Today," "Dr. Phil," "The View," and "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Similar shows with live studio audiences are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and will make changes as necessary. ABC has not commented on the future of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," audience.

Coronavirus is having a severe impact on the entertainment industry

The World Health Organization has just declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The CDC has reported that there are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, in the United States and 31 deaths. The coronavirus has caused major setbacks in other aspects of the entertainment industry.

The SXSW convention has been canceled and the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been postponed. The video-game convention E3 was also canceled. MGM ended up pushing back the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die," to November.

The NCAA tournaments will move forward but without fans in attendance. Game shows "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune" will also be filming without a live audience.