While on vacation in the Bahamas, former "90 Day Fiance" star, Alex Brovarnik, did not expect to put his skills as a paramedic to use. Alex was on a cruise with his wife and best friend when he unexpectedly turned into a hero. While relaxing on the beach, the paramedic spotted a swimmer drowning in the ocean and quickly ran into the water to save him. Alex dragged the man to the beach and administered first aid to him. He seemed to be intoxicated. The former "90-Day" star’s quick thinking saved the man’s life.

His wife, Loren Sunday, posted the story on Instagram and said she was proud of her husband.

#Pillowtalk '90 Day Fiance' star Alex Brovarnik leaped into action and became a real-life superhero while vacationing with his wife, Loren, in the Bahamas ... saving a man from drowning. — Savannah's Lair ❤️🇺🇸🐶🐾🐕 (@savannah1109) March 2, 2020

Alex Brovarnik saves a life

Loren revealed further details about the incident, confirming that the man that her husband saved was indeed intoxicated. She went on to state that his friends stood by idly as Alex delivered first aid and they did not even accompany him to the hospital after the ambulance arrived.

Loren said that she was proud of her husband for preventing what would have surely been a tragic death. She also drew a lesson from the incident, observing that although the man Alex saved had friends around him, they all watched as he almost died.

Video surfaced online where Alex is saving a person

Alex’s best friend, Sean Apache, filmed the incident and posted it on Instagram. He praised the reality star for his heroic actions.

On his part, Alex was modest about saving the young man’s life. “I am glad I was able to be at the right place at the right time today to pull this kid out of the water before it's too late," reports Daily Mail. Alex and Loren appeared on the third season of "90 Day Fiancé" and have appeared on the show’s spinoff, "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." Loren met her husband when she took a trip to Israel in 2013.He later flew to the United States to be with her.

The couple married in 2015 and held a second ceremony in Israel in 2016.

Alex finally became a U.S citizen

In January, Alex Brovarnik finally became a U.S citizen and the couple announced that they were expecting a baby later this year. Loren has revealed that they are expecting a boy, and she is looking forward to being a mom. The baby is due in May. “We're obviously beyond excited for baby Brov's arrival this spring.

He is just so loved already by so many!” Loren has also opened up about her battle with Tourette’s syndrome. The condition causes ticks, which are involuntary movements and sounds by the affected individual. Loren tried to hide her condition while she was on the show, and she later revealed that many people had isolated her because of her condition. Let us know what you think about Alex Brovarnik, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on "90 Day Fiance."