"Avengers: Endgame" left the 2020 Oscars without an award, while ending up making history with a record no studio or film wants to hold. "Endgame," directed by Joe and Anthony Russo marked the final chapter in the Infinity Saga, wrapping up all the loose ends created across the first 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. including Captain America and Iron Man.

The movie received high praise from critics and fans, leading "Avengers: Endgame," to become the highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the $2.79 billion set by "Avatar." Despite being the highest-grossing film ever made, and an Oscar campaign from Disney, the movie walked away from the Oscars without any recognition from the Academy.

'Endgame' only shot at gold was Visual Effects

"Endgame," earned one nomination, but lost out to "1917" for the Best Visual Effects Oscar. That wasn't a big surprise, since the Academy favors smaller visual effects, over Marvel films. This left the door open for "Endgame" to become the first movie to be the highest-grossing film of all time, while at the same time not winning a single Oscar.

The title of the highest-grossing movie has changed several times but always ended up to an eventual Oscar winner.

It started with "The Sound of Music," winning 5 Oscars and ended with "Avatar," taking the crown and winning on Oscar night. "Endgame," also shares the record of failing to score a Best Picture nomination, with "Jurassic Park.

'Avengers: Endgame' style films not a shoe-in for Oscar gold

This probably shouldn't be viewed as a reflection on "Avengers: Endgame," quality. The Academy tends to award only certain kinds of Movies, and while that continues to change, it was not likely that "Avengers: Endgame," was going to walk away with a handful of Oscars.

It might have had a shot for Best Score or a similar technical award such as Sound Mixing/Editing, but "Endgame," only secured the one nomination. Marvel and Disney will now just have to settle for making the highest-grossing film ever made for a long time.

"Avengers: Endgame" came out last year, and just like the franchise, it's still being talked about and scrutinized by fans. The Infinity Saga boxset has given fans a treasure trove of deleted and unused scenes from both "Infinity War," and "Endgame," and the MCU, which gave fans a taste of what took place behind the scenes before the final release is put together.

No matter the reason, "Endgame," now has an Academy Awards record that nobody hopes to get. Even after a decade, the power of James Cameron's "Avatar," and "Endgame" remains as strong as ever, and the achievements by both these films are proof that movies bring people together for a shared experience.