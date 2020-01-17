South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho is a happy man after his featured film won the Oscar nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards. The movie "Parasite" has taken many by surprise by winning six nominations.

According to the Los Angeles Times, "Parasite" is the first South Korean movie to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards.

The critically acclaimed movie also earned Academy Award nominations for Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Academy Award nomination for Best Film Editing.

With the South Korean production already winning the most prominent awards, Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film festival and for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes, its success is significant.

'Parasite' is making Oscars history

Oscar nomination for the best picture at the Academy Awards is an excellent achievement for the Korean cinema scene. The movie is among the few nominated for the coveted Oscars. It is a clear indication the film industry in South Korea is on the rise. The film revolves around a Korean family in an underground apartment struggling with life.

Several challenges face people in South Korea. The film aims at highlighting the struggles of the people. It is among the few Movies which take into consideration several factors as a way of making it easy for the outside world to learn about the struggle people in South Korea undergo.

Bong Joon Ho’s #Parasite made #Oscars history Monday by becoming the first Korean movie to score noms not only for international feature but also for best picture, director & original screenplay.



But none of the movie’s outstanding actors were recognized https://t.co/8Y8ACrFZmC — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) January 16, 2020

"Parasite" has a clear theme where it explores different challenges that face people.

With high-quality production, it has attracted a considerable following, which leads it to the Oscars. People from across the globe have been researching about it. The listing of the film in the Oscars is a milestone.

For over 92 years under which the Oscars have been in existence, the film "Parasite" is the 11th to get the nomination for a foreign language. Even if it does not get the award, it is still an excellent achievement for the Korean film industry.

It is not easy to get nominated for the Oscars. Movies from across the world compete for the coveted awards. It is a prestigious award which many directors aim to achieve.

'Parasite' having a historic moment

Based on Metacritic ratings, it received widespread acclaim from critics with many ranking it among the best films of the decade. It is an excellent inspiration for the Korean cinema industry. People from different parts of the world try to win without success.

It is among few movies from South Korea which have attracted a lot of critical attention and commercial success. The storyline is thought-provoking. It is a high-quality movie that makes it stand out from the rest of the South Korean films.