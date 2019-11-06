"90 Day Fiancé" fans cannot stop talking about Jorge Nava’s new look. It appears that he has been hitting the gym as he serves his two and a half year prison term at the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jorge Nava was arrested and charged for possession of drugs with intent to sell. He was arrested in Arizona in February of 2018 after being found in possession of 293 lbs of marijuana, reports People.

In September, the same year, he was sent to ADC to serve a 2.5-year sentence.

In a rather unexpected turn of events, his lawyer managed to get his class two felony dropped to a class four. Nava would now avoid spending at least two decades in prison. And according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Nava will be walking out of prison, a free man, come August 2020.

This is not the first time Jorge Nava has been found on the wrong side of the law.

In 2018, he was jailed for two days before being released on a $25,000 bond. He pleaded guilty for being in possession of drugs. Fast forward; his record turned out to be very crucial in reducing his current jail term.

Jorge and Anfisa develop passion for body fitness

Basing on his latest inmate photo(below), it seems the TLC star has been working out. His new look can confirm that he has undergone some significant weight loss.

And "90 Day Fiancé" fans have not stopped talking about just how different he looks compared to when he was still a free citizen.

90 Day Fiance New Jorge Nava mug shot photo shows HUGE weight loss https://t.co/1wQw0BM912 pic.twitter.com/F0SCMJrylC — SMASH BLOCK T.V. (@SmashBlockTV) November 5, 2019

His wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko has also confirmed serious interest in exercising. The Russian admitted that working out is keeping her busy as she waits for her husband to get out of prison.

She has been able to take part in different bodybuilding bikini competitions and her body has undergone a serious transformation. She is also attending community college, currently in her second year, and is still hopeful of enrolling in a four-year university such as U.C. Irvine, located in Orange County, Calif.

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko

The two "90 Day Fiancé" superstars first met on Facebook.

They quickly fell in love and got married to each other on season 4 of this TLC show. Since then, fans have been following closely their marriage, which has faced several challenges and tribulations.

To stay in touch with her followers, Anfisa has a YouTube Channel. She uses the YouTube channel to update her fans concerning her life and every activity she is undertaking. Despite not being a social media person, she still believes she can upload more videos of her working out and an apartment tour.

Regarding her relationship with Anfisa, she promised to stay silent about it. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section.