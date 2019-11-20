Co-anchor Gayle King was determined to stay on duty this morning, November 20, on “CBS This Morning,” and it had nothing to do with one of her interview scoops. From her first friendly greeting, Gayle King assured her millions of morning viewers that “I feel fine,” but even at that point, her voice was fading. It wasn't the supersonic speed of the recent news cycle, with the continuing revelations from witnesses during the impeachment inquiry proceedings that inspired King to keep tea and honey ready off-camera.

There wasn't a celebrity scoop exclusive set to be disclosed in one of Gayle King's probing and honest features. This morning was the only announcement of nominees for the 2020 Grammys and King wasn't about to miss the occasion, even if she had to whisper.

Thankfully, Gayle King wasn't alone for the big news, and music fans can look forward to an even more memorable celebration of Grammy music in 2020 than last year.

Alicia Keys will return as the Grammy host, and she promises that she will have no problem in outdoing herself. Keys didn't have chicken soup on hand, but she did offer warm TLC to Gayle.

Owning the night

CBS is the television home of the Grammys, so it is only fitting that “CBS This Morning” gets the annual first dibs on the announcement of the nominees. The 62nd Grammy Awards will air January 26 on CBS.

Alicia Keys was glowing in pink as she joined King for sharing the nominees for Best New Artist. Keys took that honor in 2002.

“Once is enough,” Alicia Keys declared after her dazzling turn as Grammy host last year. She compared the effort to a marathon, and now says she is “more excited, more confident, more ready” for the fast-paced hosting gig. She has plans to “bust the roof off” for next year's festivities, and some of Alicia Keys’ and Gayle King's favorite artists are contending in the Best New Artist and other categories.

Alicia Keys is in a category all her own as Grammy host, including her dual piano-playing tribute to Hazel Scott, who became the first black woman to host a variety show. Along with stellar talent, Keys brings spirited support and appreciation for all artists, across genres, and her authenticity and non-cosmetic elegance translates as easily as her talent. She is not pressured to pass her own standard, but to create the best possible night to elevate music and artistry.

And the nominees are —

Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank, and the Bangaz, and Yola are proof that inclusion and diversity are filtering through the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, and the members are paying attention to real listeners.

Alicia Keys gently diverted from Gayle King’s urging to name a favorite, but did declare the category as “powerful” and applauded the inclusion and diversity represented.

Despite her failing voice, Gayle King couldn't help but show enthusiasm for Lil Nas X in his first nomination. He is another of her interview favorites.

Before leaving the stage, Alicia Keys hugged Gayle King, encouraging her with “Feel better, babe,” before “Meant to Be” singer-songwriter, BeBe Rexha, join the co-anchor in bringing news to more nominees.

The Song of the Year nominees included some warm nods for past artists, like Tanya Tucker, along with the new generation of poets with something to say.

The songs included were: "Always Remember Us This Way" by Lady Gaga, and co-writers Hillary Lindsay and Lori McKenna; “Bad Guy,” by Billie Eilish; “Bring My Flowers Now” by Tanya Tucker, co-written with Brandi Carlile and Tim and Phil Hanseroth; “Hard Place” by H.E.R., co-written with Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, and Rodney Jenkins; “Lover” by Taylor Swift; “Norman F***ing Rockwell by Lana Del Rey, co-written with Jack Antonoff; “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, co-written with Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, and lastly, Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” by Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson, and Jesse St.

The artists get the recognition for the hits, but this is songwriters’ award, and every name deserves credit. These are the names in small print that get spoken from a stage only one or two nights a year. BeBe Rexha confessed that she was cautioned to not give the censors any issue with one particular title.

Gayle King clearly take care to practice the nominees for Record of the Year: Bon Iver’s “Hey, Ma,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,”H.E.R.’s “Hard Place,” Khalid’s “Talk,” Lil Nas X (with Billy Ray Cyrus) “Old Town Road,” Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” and “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae.

It is impossible not to notice that women of all ethnicities, ages, genres, and body types are emblematic of both beauty and artistry, and all the artists noted are still cultivating faithful fans.

Rexha took the last of the live coverage to announce the contenders for Album of the Year. Bon Iver led off with “I, I” followed by Lana Del Rey with the bleepable album by the same name as her nominated song, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend’s “Father of the Bride,” Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” “I Used to Know Her” by H.E.R., Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” and “7” by Lil Nas X.

Among the delightful, and not-so noticed, Grammy 2020 nominees for this year is Americana’s beloved, Keb Mo,’ for “Oklahoma.” His grounded and gifted tunes have been pleasing audiences for more decades now. The Grammys are always a reminder that good music comes in every style and lives on forever. The veteran, Grammy-winning country- bluesman is joined in his category by the articulate, young J.S. Ondara.

By January, Gayle King is certain to be in fine voice, and singing along with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X, but they won't be the only winners.