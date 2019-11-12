Paul Staehle and Karine Martins might be closer to having a divorce. The two "90 Day Fiancé" stars’ marriage has been marred with numerous challenges, including burglary and financial instability. Recently, Paul hinted, via his Instagram, that the two may be divorcing soon. He confirmed that his wife had already begun divorce proceedings in Manaus. Paul also shared a video in which he was telling their 7-month son, Pierre, just how much he would miss him.

He wrote on his Instagram story, "Karine started divorce proceedings in Manaus," reports EOnline.

This is not the first time Paul has used social media to pass information regarding their impending divorce. Earlier, he carried out a poll where he asked several questions about divorce such as, “should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts spoiling their son?’’

Paul Staehle of '90 Days Fiance' has not decided on vacating their shared Brazil home

It is still unclear whether Paul Staehle will be vacating from their shared residence in Brazil.

The home has been seriously burglarized when the family of three was away in Kentucky. They had gone to celebrate not only their 2-year wedding anniversary but also Halloween. The heinous act severely distressed Paul’s family. Paul confirmed that they lost a lot of valuable belongings as a result of the crime. Some of the belongings they lost include their son’s most treasured animal collection.

Before news went around that Paul and Karine might be seeking a divorce, their social media activity revealed their relationship was doing fine.

Despite struggling with burglary, their marriage appeared to be intact and thriving. Paul even assured fans that as a family they were both very safe and okay.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins' divorce

Problems have been part and parcel of these two "90 Day Fiancé" stars marriage. During the "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" season finale, Paul and Karine had a financial crisis. It was alleged that Karine Martins was getting financial help from various American men.

On learning about the news of his wife receiving money from men, Paul threatened to get a divorce lawyer. He made clear his intentions of hiring a lawyer through a Facebook before deleting it later on.

Karine Martins informed Paul to pull down all their photos

Currently, the marriage seems to be dangling on a loose thread. Already, Karine Martins informed Paul to pull down all their photos he had posted on social media.

She aims to make it clear to "90 Day Fiancé" fans that the couple will be calling it quits pretty soon. Paul confessed receiving a call from Karine’s lawyer, an occurrence which also made him consider hiring a lawyer too. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comments in the comment section. Stay tuned for more "90 Days Fiance" updates.