It is now evident Karine and Paul, of "90 Day Fiance," have gone separate ways. On Monday, Paul hinted, through an Instagram story that perhaps there was some trouble in paradise. He shared a message, in Portuguese, confirming Karine had filed for a divorce, with proceedings already underway in Manus, Brazil.

Paul Staehle kept the message brief but to the point accompanied by a crying gif of Jerry Smith from "Rick and Morty." A clear indication of a marriage on the verge of collapse. Fast forward, he released another hint of their impending divorce.

This time, Paul shared a video of their son, Pierre, with a toy playing, and he could be heard saying, “Daddy’s gonna miss you.”

Yahoo reported that Karine is calling it quits with her husband and has said, "Yes, I am looking for a lawyer now." The sudden turn of events, in their marriage, stunned many fans who were following these two stars when they featured in both "Before the 90 Days" and "The Other Way," on the "90 Day Fiancé."

Trust issues and financial crisis central to Karine and Paul's divorce

Despite celebrating what seemed a vital milestone in their marriage, the "90 Days Fiance" couple has been facing several challenges.

Initially, they threatened to separate following a fight over Paul’s criminal history. Furthermore, they had a hard time trying to recover from Karine’s two heartbreaking miscarriages.

After the miscarriages, they tried to save their marriage, but financial constraints and trust issues jeopardized it. Paul Staehle became furious after learning his wife was receiving financial support from different American men.

He quickly made up his mind to look for a divorce lawyer too. Karine Martins told Paul to pull down their photos from his social media accounts. This was the final blow to their already crumbling marriage. Martins was clear that she didn’t need him anymore.

Paul and Karine relationship background

Paul and Karine first met online, where they quickly fall for each other. Paul spared some time and travelled to Brazil to put the name Karine Martins on its rightful face.

Their relationship grew rapidly, and it was featured on the "90 Day Fiancé" show. They eventually got married in 2017.

The two even celebrated their two-year anniversary in Kentucky. Paul uploaded a photo, on Instagram, of the two being happy, with the caption, “Happy 2-year anniversary @staehlekarine and our never-ending rollercoaster of a journey.” It was also at this time that their house in Brazil was burglarized and several valuable belongings were stolen.

But Paul came out and assured the public his family was safe and that was what mattered. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comments in the comment section. Stay tuned for more "90 Days Fiance" news and updates.