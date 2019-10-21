"Strictly Come Dancing" fans have quickly come to love Judge Alfonso who has been making an appearance on this BBC show temporarily. Judge Alfonso was called upon to fill in for Judge Bruno Tonioli who was to be away for a week. Luckily for him, he did not disappoint "Strictly Come Dancing" fans.

In one week, Judge Alfonso has attracted a lot of fans who have been pleased by his personality. This is the second year in a row and the temporary "Strictly Come Dancing" has continuously stolen viewers’ hearts. Most if not all of the fans are calling on this BBC hit management to keep Alfonso Ribeiro permanently.

Alfonso bids bye to 'Strictly Come Dancing' fans

Alfonso’s last show as a temporary judge was full of amazing performances and emotional moments. David James, former England goalkeeper and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova were axed from the show. The two battled it out with Katya Jones and Mike Bushell in the dance-off where they failed to please the judges.

The judges were tasked with the chance to save one act in the dance-off.

Judges Craig and Motsi were the first ones to save Mike and Katya with judge Alfonso also following suit. Unfortunately, for the former England goalkeeper and his partner, they had to bow out from the show.

Alfonso was moved by Janette Manrara and Will Bayley’s emotional performance. Besides, Motsi could not hold back her tears after the moving performance. After their dance, there was a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Later on, Alfonso took to twitter, where he appreciated his fellow judges and fans for making the show a great success. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section.