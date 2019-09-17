Hollywood continues to find success with their reboots. Their latest possible reboot is that of "The Princess Bride." Variety first broke news as part of a profile piece on Norman Lear, the producer of the original film. The popular producer just signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Sony's CEO, Tony Vinciquerra publicly said that there are multiple "unnamed parties" interested in redoing "The Princess Bride."

Vinciquerra has said that many "big names" have come forward saying they want to remake this show or that show, as well as certain Movies.

He even said that some popular actors want to do animated versions of some of Sony's popular sitcoms. Vinciquerra has said that they are getting ideas from some very "big names" who want to do projects with Norman.

Swashbuckling romantic comedy has become a cult-classic for moviegoers

"The Princess Bride," is the 1987 cult-classic film based on the novel of the same name. The story is a fairy tale, a swashbuckling adventure about a Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and her love, Westley (Cary Elwes).

As the two become separated, Westley takes on the identity of the Dread Pirate Roberts, and when he returns for Buttercup, the pair reunite and take an adventure full of crazy characters.

The film boasts an incredible ensemble cast including: Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Andre the Giant and Christopher Guest. The film was somewhat of a success at the box office, but became a cult classic for its humor.

Fred Savage reprised his role as the child for a parodied version in Ryan Reynolds' "Once Upon a Deadpool."

Disney originally announced in 2013 a musical production of the hit film. The film has become a beloved favorite to many generations of moviegoers. Disney later announced in March 2019, the creative talent behind the project including composer David Yazbek and writers Bob Martin and Rick Elice.

Possible reboot not receive must love

There are many people who have taken to social media to show their disapproval of a potential reboot of "Princess Bride." One person to offer up her displeasure is Jamie Lee Curtis, who took to Twitter and said that there is only "ONE" "The Princess Bride." Those without close ties to the film such as die hard fans have said that classics do not need to be redone, "The Princess Bride" is perfect as it is.

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

One Twitter user said that Sony can have as many "Spider-Man" reboots as they want, but you can only have one "The Princess Bride." Will a reboot actually happen?

Who knows? If you continue reading Variety's article, there's even more talk on rebooting some of Lear's popular shows, including "Mary Hartman."