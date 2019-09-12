James Bond was created by Ian Fleming as a British super spy who had immense authority. The character came on the screen in the 1960s and the first film “Dr. No” floored the audience. It was a remarkable combination of action and glamor. Sean Connery portrayed the role for the first time and Daniel Craig will portray it in the 25th film “No Time To Die.” It has been a man’s world until now and a section of people wants to see a change.

They want to see a woman in the role. Their logic is simple – times have changed over the last seven decades and women have proved their worth in every field. There have been many successful women-centric action Movies, so – why not a female Bond?

Metro UK mentions about the shooting for “No Time To Die” underway in Italy. Daniel Craig (51) was present with co-star Lea Seydoux, and director Cary Fukunaga.

This will be the last time Craig appears in the role and he will be exiting after having acted as James Bond for 13 years. Obviously, the question arises – after Craig, who?

Next step is to find a replacement

007 has been there for more than half a century chasing the bad ones all around the world.

The chase began in the cold war period and continues with new opponents, new plots, and new locations. Right now, the team is busy with the shooting of “No Time To Die” in Italy and debate is raging about Craig’s successor. One of the names doing the rounds is that of “The Bodyguard” star Richard Madden. Other names are Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston. However, there are rumors of the role going to Lashana Lynch.

Metro UK quotes Pierce Brosnan as saying, “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there.” He had played Bond from 1995 – 2001. However, some want a man to portray James Bond. The reasoning is simple. Ian Fleming created the character as a man and it should remain that way.

A woman would bring some variety

According to Sky News, Pierce Brosnan feels the time has come for a woman to take on the role of James Bond. He says the idea would be "exciting" and "exhilarating." Right now, the plot of “No Time To Die” will see Lashana Lynch take the codename 007, since James Bond himself retires from MI6. Brosnan goes on to add that while the idea of a woman 007 might holds promise, it might not happen soon.

Nevertheless, it is a fact that movies of today show women in roles similar to that of action-oriented characters like Bond. That brings variety. There is no shortage of international plots and there will be many more Bond movies. Who knows – the storyline of a future story could be about preventing sabotage of someone’s mission to the Moon or Mars. It remains to be seen whether producers of 007 movies will agree to make the switchover to a woman Bond.