Fans of Doug Davidson continue to be outspoken where their favorite daytime actor is concerned. The tenacity of those who watch "The Young and the Restless" is why the soap veteran was brought back to the show after being let go last year. Now the loyal followers of the man who has portrayed Paul Williams for 40 years are voicing another concern. They are questioning why Davidson's character has had so few scenes since being rehired by the CBS daytime drama. The soap veteran decided to answer via Twitter and set the record straight regarding Paul.

Doug Davidson speaks out

Soap Dirt indicates that during the next two weeks on "The Young and the Restless" there will be a lot of drama. Kyle and Lola will wonder what's next now that they are married. Nick will become upset when Chelsea makes a deal with someone,(probably Adam.) Lauren and Victor have questions for Michael who is tired of everyone in his personal business. Theo is going to get on Marriah and Tessa's last nerve and Abby will be outraged to see Arturo after the Skyle wedding.

One character who is not mentioned in the spoilers for the next 14 days, is Paul Williams. When Doug Davidson returned to "The Young and the Restless" viewers expected to see more of him on screen. Soap Hub says the daytime drama veteran recently addressed his current situation on Twitter. He thanked fans for their inquiries, said he was on recurring status, and assured them he would soon be seen again in Genoa City It's not clear if the decision not to be on a contract basis is storyline dictated or by Davidson's choice.

'Y&R' keeps Paul on the back burner

Since Doug Davidson returned to "The Young and the Restless" his character Paul has been on the back burner, except for a few romantic encounters with his wife Christine. They had lunch in Chancellor Park several times and also discussed her walking away from her job as DA. Chief Williams tried to investigate Adam's shooting but was stonewalled when a random man confessed.

Since that time Paul has not been involved in any major storylines. Viewers wonder why he was rehired, but is not getting air time?

Head writer Josh Griffith heeded the voice of the viewers to bring Paul back. Perhaps he will listen now that they are expressing disappointment the lack of a meaty storyline for the veteran actor. Doug Davidson addressing his fans questions will put them at ease and they will be looking forward to seeing him on "The Young and the Restless" again.

Be on the lookout for spoilers to indicate what direction Paul and Christine will be headed in when they are back on screen. Continue watching the drama unfold in Genoa City by tuning in each weekday afternoon at 12:30 PM EST on CBS.