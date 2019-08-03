The Forrester family is headed for devastation and heartbreak this week on "The Bold and the Beautiful." As the aftermath of the baby swap begins to take hold, everyone involved will be stunned. Steffy is in shock and denial right now but eventually will admit the truth. She will reluctantly hand over her baby to Hope, and try to understand it all. She must also come to grips with her brother’s actions, which leave the fate of little Douglas up in the air.

It’s nit known when Thomas will pay for his crimes but when justice is served, his son will be without both parents. Hope could raise him as she is his step mother, or Steffy might take in her nephew who first revealed that Phoebe is Beth.

Beth revelation hits the Foresters hard

Celeb Dirty Laundry and Soap Dirt both indicate that Steffy will be devastated this week. She will have a double blow of having to give up her daughter and also deal with her brother.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" spoilers reveal that the baby swap revelation is going to take a great toll on the Forrester family. Ridge will be beside himself to lose his granddaughter and acknowledge that his son’s crazy ways have come back with a vengeance.

As Hope and Liam are filled with joy, others around them will be hurting. Flo and Zoe will probably lose their jobs and Shauna asked to move from the Forrester home.

Ridge and Brooke’s marriage will be torn apart because Thomas tricked Hope. Little Douglas may find himself an orphan if his dad is killed or takes his own life. The little boy has already turned on his father by ignoring his command to keep the secret, “The Bold and the Beautiful” Maybe setting things up so the little boy won’t feel so bad when his father is imprisoned, placed in a mental health facility or dies.

Thomas needs someone to raise him

Whatever happens to Thomas, it’s clear that Douglas will need someone to raise him up. The child loves Hope dearly but, on Friday, told Steffy that he loves her and Liam. Even if it takes a while for Ridge’s son to be charged with Emma’s murder, he’ done enough evil, at this point, to be locked away. “B&B” rumors have not died but are speaking to the fate of Hope’s husband.

It surely will not be anything good. The pain he has inflicted on his sister and his son may be considered unforgivable, but in soaps, most everyone can eventually be redeemed.

Hope may decide to raise her stepson or Steffy could take her nephew in to fill the void left by Beth. It’s clear by the things Douglas has been saying, that he believes his dad to be a bad person. Stay tuned to "The Bold and the Beautiful" weekday afternoons on CBS at 1:30 PM EST.

