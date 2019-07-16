Now that the disney and Fox merger has been completed and is now in full effect, the "House of Mouse" has released their first R-rated film since 2013. "Stuber" starring Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani has been released in theaters, making it the first time since Disney's "The Fifth Estate," an R-rated film, entered theaters from the family-friendly studio. "Stuber" is just one of several adult-driven films that 20th Century Fox has been developing, along with "Kingsman," and the popular "Deadpool."

When details of the Disney/Fox deal began to surface, many wondered what Disney would do with the popular R-rated properties such as "Deadpool." In a press event, Disney CEO Bob Iger said he would not touch a franchise that is not broken.

Iger also hinted that Marvel was considering doing R-rated superhero films. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said that while his team doesn't deal with adult-geared Movies at the time, he has not written out the possibility of doing so in the future.

Fox's success does not solely come from the R-rating

Feige said that the R-rating is not what made "Deadpool" and "Logan," successful, but the risk the studio took and the creative boundaries they pushed.

'Black Widow' is now filming and was suggested that it would be Marvel's first R-rated film, but Feige eventually shot those rumors down. Upcoming Marvel releases including 'The Eternals' and 'Shang-Chi' are expected to receive PG-13 ratings.

"Stuber" earned an R-rating because of violence and language, as well as some sexual references and brief nudity. The film has become a popular comedy among moviegoers.

"Stuber" has been considered a product placement film for Uber. The film stars Kumail Nanjianji as a Uber driver who picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who is revealed to be a cop on the trail of a killer. Nanjiani's character is thrust into a harrowing ordeal as he tries to stay alive and keep his five-star rating.

'Stuber' looking to find an audience in a 'Spider-Man' dominated box office

"Stuber" is a new phase in Dave Bautista's rising career.

Like Dwayne Johnson's leap from pro wrestling to acting, thanks to his work in "The Mummy Returns." Bautista has managed to rise even faster thanks to his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 007 series, as well as his work in "Blade Runner 2049," and "Hotel Artemis."

Bautista is beginning a new push into leading roles in action comedies. He is also set to star in the comedy "My Spy" in August.

While these both will not be blockbuster films, they signal that the former wrestler is now seen by studios as a serious box office draw, one that can do both comedic roles and complex roles such as the upcoming adaptation "Dune."