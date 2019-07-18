Hitting our screens across the US on August 2, "Leo Da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa" is the family fun film we've all been waiting for.

Everyone remembers those trips to the Movies with the whole family: the popcorn, the buckets of soda, the snacks. Little eyes look up in awe at the thrills and spills of their pint-sized heroes on the big screen, and when their older those eyes never forget the memories of great times with all the family.

Even better, "Leo Da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa" adds a touch of history by bringing this innovative genius to life - in child-style.

Young Leonardo (Leo, voiced by renowned voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers", "Digimon", "Akira", "Sailor Moon", "DC Super Friends") has all the characteristics of both a real-life legend and a cartoon hero: his clever inventions and razor-sharp wit impress all ages while his bravery and daring keep us on the edge of our seats.

Lisa (aka Mona Lisa, voiced by "Sailor Moon" and "Funimation, Bang Zoom!" Cherami Leigh) is not the quiet, enigmatic wallflower history suggests, but a sparkling, intelligent, and feisty young lady who injects all the laughs and adds her own dash of courage.

With sinister pirates and enough thrills and spills to keep our hearts racing, "Leo Da Vinci" is reminiscent of everyone's favorites like "The Goonies," "Peter Pan" and "How To Train Your Dragon."

On face value, the animated film has all the traditional ingredients of the fairy-tale genre: an evil landlord, a damsel in distress, a romantic hero.

But there's nothing old-fashioned or sexist about the values conveyed in this film.

Lisa is traditionally beautiful, but what drives her on her quest is a heroic desire to save her father rather than a flimsy notion of love. Wit and imagination are celebrated as qualities that help you survive as Leo's clever inventions, like his flying car, take on a life of their own. Other children, best friend Lorenzo (voiced by Bryce Papenbrook of "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir", "LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship'), street orphan Agnes (voiced by "Moms Anonymous" newcomer Faith Graham) and little Niccolò (voiced by Landen Beattie of 'Terra Willy"/"Astro Kid"), also use their super-brains to help our heroes evade the adults, who ooze foolishness and cruelty in equal measure.

A timeless family classic

With high-octane chases and a strong moral purpose, "Leo Da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa" has all the elements of a timeless family classic. Hunting for treasure and racing against evil pirates will satisfy the thirst of the most action-mad youngsters, while the side-splitting laughs from Leo's two friends will keep everyone entertained.

Watch as one of the celebrated masters of our cultural history is brought to life on screen, inspiring ambition and creativity in young minds with unparalleled excitement.

Our hero is both clever and clumsy, overwhelmed by his love for Lisa and driven selflessly to risk everything he has in order to save both Lisa and her father.

Every child in this movie is a hero

Every child in this movie is a hero, outwitting, and out-maneuvering the hapless adults at every turn. "Leo Da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa" reminds us of our own childhoods, rampaging outside with adventure around every corner, not sitting at home staring at a screen like many kids today. It underpins the traditional values we all want for our children: the importance of friendship, family, courage, and love.

At less than $35 for a family of four, you can't beat going to the movies for value for money and memories to last a lifetime. There are no other family activities that offer as much for so little. "Leo da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa" will keep the whole family entertained, inspire children and instill wholesome family values from the magic of the big screen. Get ready to book your tickets for opening day - Friday, August 2, 2019!