Beth Chapman is another person claimed by the devastating disease, cancer. She was a star of a Reality TV show and acted alongside her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman. The show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter” became a household name and ran from 2004 until 2012 with a brief break between 2007 and 2008. Beth sadly passed away. She been trying to fight her cancer with her faith and gave up the idea of chemotherapy.

Recently, she shared that she was up and in the office, but clearly, she was not looking well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking a turn for the worst, she was admitted to a hospital in Honolulu. There, they put her into an induced coma, which is often done ease the distress at the end of life. She passed away about three days later. On her demise, her husband posted on Twitter: "This is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Sky News reports that the couple’s popularity was because of their exploits.

Advertisement

They would hunt down those who avoided arrest warrants. In the past, Beth had a brush with the law. She met her husband when he posted her bond for a shoplifting arrest. He claimed to be the world's best bounty hunter.

Beth Chapman, who starred alongside her husband in the reality show “Dog the Bounty Hunter” died on Wednesday at 51. The cause was complications from cancer, according to a statement from WGN America. https://t.co/iAFwAWSyg4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 26, 2019

Life story of Beth Chapman

Beth Chapman was born in Denver and lived in Honolulu since 1989.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Celebrities Reality TV

It was in 2006 that she got married to Duane Chapman. The ceremony happened after they had been together for more than one and a half decades and after the death of Duane’s daughter in a road accident. The tragedy was in Fairbanks, Alaska, the girl was just 23 years old, and the wedding of Beth and Duane was on the next day. However, they did not postpone the marriage.

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Beth Chapman has died after battling Stage 4 lung cancer. She was placed in a medically-induced coma over the weekend. https://t.co/zkuIJafneb pic.twitter.com/VgXrlfoNBH — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 26, 2019

Sky News goes on to add that their combined family was large with children, grandchildren, and even one great-grandchild.

In 2007, the state of Hawaii recognized them for their contribution to society and honored them for their exemplary work of capturing criminals. Duane came into the limelight after he captured a serial r*pist in Mexico. That was in 2003 and the TV reality show “Dog the Bounty Hunter” took off the next year.

Loss of Beth Chapman will leave a void

According to CNN, Beth Chapman starred with her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman in the popular reality TV series "Dog the Bounty Hunter." It chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business.

Advertisement

She was battling with cancer in a hospital in Honolulu in a medically induced coma. She has now died and her family was at her deathbed in her last moments.

Duane shared the news of her passing away. The two of them raised 12 children together and split their time between homes in Hawaii and Colorado. It was in 2017 they shared information about Beth’s diagnosis of Stage 2 throat cancer via social media. Since then there have been ups and downs in her health and she kept saying - "I'm a fighter, I'm a strong fighter -- big-time survivor.” Incidentally, WGN America has plans to debut a new series featuring the couple next year.

Advertisement

Its title is "Dog's Most Wanted" but now its fate is uncertain. Beth Chapman had hoped to live to see the premiere of the new show.