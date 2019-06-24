'Avengers: Endgame' tried and came very close. Its massive haul of $1.223 billion on opening weekend [VIDEO] nearly doubled the previous record set by 'Avengers: Infinity War.' If that doesn't impress you, 'Endgame' was the quickest to $2.5 billion, reaching that in only 12 days. Now it appears the 'Endgame' big run has burned out, received some minor bruises from the internet's popular star Keanu Reeves and his latest 'John Wick 3.'

At its eighth weekend, 'Endgame' dropped from the top 10 in domestic receipts.

'Avatar' was safe by only a measly $46 million. However, just like Steve Rogers, Kevin Feige and the Marvel blockbuster dusted themselves off and told 'Avatar' we can do this all day. Feige shocked the world when he confirmed the rumors that 'Avengers: Endgame' was being re-released. He told ComicBook.com that they are in fact doing it next weekend.

'Endgame' re-release does not impact original story

The new product will not impact the film in any major way, adding only six minutes to an already lengthy three-hour run-time.

Feige further clarified saying that the original film would not be affected whatsoever. However, if you stay for the credits, you will see a deleted scene, a tribute and a few other surprises. This is all happening this coming weekend.

The Marvel camp has been pretty quiet about this re-release, but it appears that Marvel Studios will be re-releasing it during a weekend, in which it will not have much competition. 'Endgame' will be facing off against 'Yesterday,' and 'Annabelle,' in hopes of dethroning 'Avatar.' The game plan could pay off, while also be a pleasant way to introduce 'Spiderman: Far from Home' on July 2, as Spider-Man kick off Phase 4.

Fans are not surprised to see it be shelved until after the release of 'Toy Story 4.'

'Endgame' secured second place at the box office

While they still have to face off against 'Avatar,' they managed to topple 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' and 'Titanic,' earning them second place. Now the studio and Feige are focused on claiming the top spot on the cinematic pile.

Film insiders are unsure whether extended scenes and tributes will be enough to help push 'Endgame' over the mark.

Given the changes the industry has gone through over the last ten years, 'Endgame' has failed to break the 'Avatar' record, even while fans were paying more to get in.

While 'Endgame' may end up claiming the top spot, they must live with the reality of having to re-release their film in order to conquer 'Avatar.' However, multiple Avatar films have been planned and therefore Marvel may not be able to hold onto the title for too long. We will have to wait and see what becomes of 'Avengers: Endgame' take two.