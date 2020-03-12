The world has to accept the fact that the melting of polar ice caps and the corresponding loss of ice from Greenland and Antarctica do not auger well for the future. These lead to a sea-level rise that in turn affect the lives of those who reside in coastal regions. It seems the rate of loss today is considerably faster than in the 1990s and is a matter of concern. It is necessary to arrest the trend in order to prevent coastal flooding from becoming a regular feature by the end of the century.

One of the most damaging long-term impacts of climate change is sea-level rise.

The loss of ice from Greenland and Antarctica is accelerating the process. Analysts predicted that 2019 could reveal the extent of damage to the Environment due to the losses. It is, therefore, necessary to contain global warming by reducing the generation of greenhouse gases. One method to ensure this is to eliminate fossil fuels and switch over to Renewable Energy. Another is to increase the green cover to fill in the void created by cutting down trees in the name of development and urbanization.

Polar ice caps melting six times faster than in 1990s https://t.co/VcRJrnRT8V — The Guardian (@guardian) March 11, 2020

The Guardian says 2010 was the previous peak year for loss of ice from Greenland and Antarctic. However, the Arctic heatwave of 2019 would have left its impact on the melting of polar ice caps. It seems the volume of ice lost annually from these two locations in the 2010s was six times more than that in the 1990s.

Moreover, most of the loss was from Greenland. It is an eyeopener and an indication of the magnitude of the problem. It cannot be ignored but has to be addressed.

Predictions of sea-level rise

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC has made some predictions. It says if the trend of global warming continues unchecked, the oceans could rise to unbelievable levels. Prof Andrew Shepherd of the University of Leeds explains that sea-level rise would ultimately translate into floods in coastal areas with the corresponding disruption in the lives of people.

He adds that “These are not unlikely events with small impacts. They are already underway and will be devastating for coastal communities.”

The Guardian adds that an assistant of Shepherd said the loss of ice was a clear sign of global heating. He is with NASA and his comments are: “The satellite measurements provide prima facie, rather irrefutable, evidence.” A team of scientists linked with 50 international organizations undertook the study. They carried out ice surveys supported by data from a number of satellite missions that tracked various parameters of the melting of polar ice caps. Shepherd feels urgent carbon emissions cuts are vital to maintaining the ecological balance.

That could offset the sea level rise to a certain extent.

Melting of ice caps means sea level rise

According to Yubanet.com, the IPCC has come up with a worst-case climate-warming scenario. It says Greenland and Antarctica are losing ice at a rate that is faster than in the 1990s. That could mean a considerable rise in sea levels. A team of polar scientists has produced the most complete picture of ice loss to date. They relied on data across three decades to understand the issues involved. Their findings are important because those who formulate policies have to assign priority for activities directed towards checking global warming.

Taking appropriate action can arrest global warming and prevent the sea-level rise.

Coastal areas will suffer most from sea-level rise

Global warming is taking a heavy toll on the lives of people. Whether it is drought, bushfires, or floods, they have links to the accumulation of heat in the environment. This is a result of the generation of greenhouse gases, usually from fossil fuels. The subject has drawn international attention and leaders have met at various forums to come up with action plans. However, the loss of ice from Greenland and Antarctica continues. Already, Indonesia has decided to relocate its capital Jakarta because it is under the threat of sea-level rise.

It has set a precedent and others could follow because many major cities are located near the coast and could face similar situations.