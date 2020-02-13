Sunday's Academy Awards night was one of the biggest nights in Brad Pitt's career. Winning Oscar gold is one of the most prestigious experiences any Hollywood star can have. While he has already won a statue for his role as producer for "12 Years A Slave," he finally won an Oscar for acting.

It appears that Brad Pitt is doing the opposite of what many winners do post-Oscar triumph, which is to sign as many deals as possible for a variety of projects. Brad Pitt sounds like he's using his Oscar victory as an excuse for a temporary hiatus from the Hollywood spotlight.

Brad Pitt ready to take a break from Hollywood

This was the sentiment shared by Pitt after he gave his acceptance speech at the Dolby Theater. Pitt spoke to the press backstage to share his feelings about winning the award right at the start of the Academy Awards. Pitt told them that he hopes he has other stuff going on, but for now, it's been a really special run in a community that he loves. He feels like its time to disappear for a bit, instead of taking a victory lap.

Pitt hinted at plans for "making things," but it isn't clear what he means by that.

Rather than doing work in front of or behind a camera, he may be hinting at expanding on his interest in constructing homes. Last year was a busy year for Brad Pitt as an actor. Besides his Oscar-winning performance in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, [VIDEO]" he also starred in James Gray's "Ad Astra." It's the first year since 2015 that Pitt had multiple features playing in theaters.

Fans will have to wait for the next Brad Pitt flick

At this point in time, it could be a while before we get another Brad Pitt movie. Outside of the Movies that he's developing through the Plan B banner, he does not have any current projects in development. However, rumors have suggested that Pitt could star in a future film from "La La Land" director Damian Chazelle. That project is not expected to be released until 2021.

Brad Pitt had a string of successes over the past few months, garnering plenty of new awards to line his shelves. Pitt brought home a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and the BAFTA award. Pitt was very emotional when he received Hollywood's highest honor. Pitt dedicated his first-ever acting Oscar win to his six children.

Now, we wait and see what's in store for Brad Pitt. Maybe he'll build a house or possibly make a movie somewhere down the road. Maybe Brad Pitt returns for Quentin Tarantino's final film. I think that would be pretty cool, win himself another Oscar, and possibly an Oscar to finish out Tarantino's career.

As fans wait to see what's next, they can catch "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," and "Ad Astra" on a wide variety of video formats.