Mike Rogers was one of the most prominent United States House of Representatives members during the 2010s. A Republican, Rogers was elected to the House from the 8th District of Michigan at the time based in Lansing.

He is not to be confused with his former Republican colleague of the same name from Alabama. The Alabama Rogers is currently the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. Michigan's Rogers, now retired from the House, might have his sights set on a Congressional comeback.

Thinking about a run for the United States Senate

Mike Rogers is mulling launching a campaign for the U.S.

Senate, Politico indicates. Rogers has long been associated with the moderate wing of the Republican Party. He was at one point considered by then-President Donald Trump to be director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But Rogers has since gone on to become one of the party's critics of the now-former president.

Rogers has reportedly also been considering contending with Trump and others for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination. If he were to go ahead with a Senate run, it likely effectively rules him out of a 2024 Presidential bid.

The Senate seat in question is being vacated by Democrat Debbie Stabenow, who isn't running for re-election. Stabenow is the current chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin of the party's centrist faction is seen as the heavy favorite for the Democratic nomination.

To this point, there have been four Republicans to put their name forward for the party's nomination officially. As noted by Time, others may well also join the fray. Including current U.S. Representatives Bill Huizenga and Lisa McClain.

Another is former U.S. Representative Peter Meijer. Meijer was among the group of Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Donald Trump in 2021.

If Rogers ran and ultimately won the Senate race, it wouldn't be the first time he succeeded Stabenow. He was elected to the U.S. House in 2000 to the seat she was leaving to seek Senate membership.

Rogers was re-elected to the House six times. In 2011, he became the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He did not run for re-election in 2014. Republican former Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Bishop won the race to follow him.

Before joining Congress, Rogers was elected twice to the Michigan Senate. There, he played a pivotal role in the creation of the Michigan Education Savings Plan.

Was an FBI agent

Mike Rogers is a native of Livingston County, Michigan. He graduated with a criminal justice and sociology degree from Adrian College. Afterwards, he served as an officer in the United States Army.

Eventually, Rogers was hired as a special agent for the FBI.

He was assigned to Chicago, Illinois. There, he specialized in investigating public corruption and organized crime. After his time in Congress, Rogers became a commentator for CNN.

His brother, Bill, was previously a Michigan House of Representatives member.