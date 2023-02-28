Elissa Slotkin is a current member of the United States House of Representatives from Michigan. She currently holds a seat from the state's 7th District, which includes Lansing and portions of the Detroit area. Before the most recent round of re-districting, she represented Michigan's 8th District.

Slotkin is a famously moderate member of the Democratic Party. She has served with Presidential administrations of both political parties and with the Central Intelligence Agency. Following the retirement announcement from Debbie Stabenow, Slotkin is now aiming for a different role in Congress.

Announces a campaign for the United States Senate

Elissa Slotkin is running for the U.S. Senate, report CNN and the Associated Press. The Senate seat in question is next scheduled to be contested in 2024. Slotkin is the first Democrat to enter the race. Outgoing Democratic incumbent Stabenow is the current chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

The 2024 Senate race in Michigan is expected to be one of the high-profile in the country. Other Democrats may yet enter the primary. Two Republicans have thus far announced their campaign or filed the appropriate paperwork.

Slotkin was first elected to the House in 2018. She has won two subsequent races since then.

She's a former chairwoman of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee of the House Homeland Security Committee. As well as vice chairwoman of the Readiness Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee. Slotkin is also a member of the centrist New Democrat Coalition and the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Slotkin's career in public service began as an analyst with the CIA.

During her time with the agency, she was sent to Iraq for three tours. She also worked for the National Security Council under President George W. Bush.

During the administration of President Barack Obama, Slotkin worked in the U.S. State Department and the Defense Department. Including as the acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs.

Was raised on a farm

Elissa Slotkin was born in New York City. She would spend much of her childhood growing up on a farm in Holly, Michigan. Her grandfather, Hugo Slotkin, was the founder of a successful meat packing company. That company would create what are now Ball Park Franks. It did so after becoming the exclusive hot dog supplier for Major League Baseball's Detroit Tigers.

Hugo's granddaughter would eventually graduate with a degree in sociology from Cornell University. Followed by a master's degree in international affairs from the School of International and Public Affairs of Columbia University.