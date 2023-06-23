Will Hurd is a former member of the United States House of Representatives. A Republican, Hurd was elected to Congress from the 23rd District of Texas. The district is based in the El Paso and San Antonio regions.

Hurd is considered to be a moderate member of the Republican party. He has been a frequent critic of the now-former U.S. President Donald Trump, and now Hurd and Trump are both candidates for the office.

Hurd launches Presidential campaign

The Texas Tribune and Axios confirm that Will Hurd is running for president of the United States. He is joining an already very crowded Republican primary field for the 2024 Presidential nomination.

Hurd becomes one of the most vocally anti-Trump candidates in the race. Others include former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. For his part, Hurd did not particularly mince words regarding the ex-president. Calling him "a lawless, selfish, failed politician." Additionally, he referred to Trump as being a "proven loser." Noting that he lost the party the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and the Presidency.

In 2010, Hurd ran for the U.S. House for the first time. He lost the Republican nomination to attorney Quico Canseco. Canseco went on to defeat Democratic incumbent Ciro Rodriguez in the general election.

Hurd would run again for the House in 2014.

This time he would prevail over incumbent Democrat Pete Gallego. He would be re-elected to Congress twice.

Hurd served as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Information Technology. He was also vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Border and Maritime Subcommittee. Hurd in addition was a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

In 2020, Hurd did not run for re-election. He was succeeded in his district by Tony Gonzales, a veteran of the United States Navy and a fellow Republican.

Is a native of San Antonio

Will Hurd was born in San Antonio. He would graduate from John Marshall High School in nearby Leon Valley and later from Texas A&M University. At the latter, Hurd studied computer science and international relations.

He was also chosen as president of the student body.

Before going into politics, Hurd was an agent with the Central Intelligence Agency. He was stationed in locations including Afghanistan, India and Pakistan. His duties during his tenure with the CIA also encompassed presenting briefings to members of Congress. Evidently helping to fuel Hurd's future political career.

In late 2022, Hurd married Lynlie Wallace. In the past, Lynlie was the chief of staff for then-Texas State Representative Lyle Larson.