Debbie Stabenow is a member of the United States Senate from Michigan. For over a decade, she has been one of the top officials of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. Either as its chair or as its ranking member.

Stabenow has also held several other political offices during her career. Over time she is becoming one of the most senior members of the Democratic Party. According to CNN, Stabenow has "decided to pass the torch" to a new generation.

Announces retirement from the U.S. Senate

Debbie Stabenow has stated that she will not run for another Senate term.

The next election for Stabenow's seat is slated for 2024. The campaign is expected to be one of the country's most hotly contested Congressional races.

Democrats would also have to find a successor for her in Senate leadership. Stabenow has been chairwoman of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee since 2017. In the past, she had been secretary of the Senate Democratic Conference.

Stabenow's political career began in Ingham County, Michigan, which includes much of Lansing. She was elected to the county's Board of Commissioners, eventually becoming its chair. In 1978, she challenged incumbent Thomas M. Holcomb in a Democratic primary for the Michigan House of Representatives. Stabenow prevailed over Holcomb and later in the general election.

After more than a decade in the House, she was elected to the Michigan Senate in 1990.

In 1994, Stabenow ran for the Democratic nomination for governor of Michigan. She lost the primary race to former U.S. Representative Howard Wolpe. Wolpe then chose her as his potential lieutenant governor if he won the election. But he would lose to Republican incumbent Governor John Engler significantly.

Two years later, Stabenow won a seat in the United States House of Representatives from the 8th District of Michigan. She defeated Republican incumbent Richard Chrysler. After winning a second U.S. House term, she set her focus on the U.S. Senate. Republican State Senator Mike Rogers won the race for Stabenow's House seat. He later became chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

In 2000, Stabenow emerged victorious over Republican incumbent Spencer Abraham, who became the U.S. secretary of energy shortly after. She has been re-elected three times since then. Including in a high-profile 2012 match-up against former U.S. Representative and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Pete Hoekstra.

Potential successors are already preparing for a possible run.

CNN reports that several big names are considering running to succeed Debbie Stabenow in the Senate. Including several current Democratic members of the United States House of Representatives. However, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have said they will not contest the seat.

No Democrat has thus far officially entered the race.

Neither have any Republicans formally launched a campaign for the seat. However, several have been speculated upon. Candice Miller has indicated that she's interested in it. Miller is currently an official in Macomb County, Michigan, in the Detroit region. Previously, she was Michigan's secretary of state, a U.S. representative, and chair of the House Administration Committee.