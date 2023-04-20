Bud Shuster was a longtime member of the United States House of Representatives from Pennsylvania. A Republican, Shuster was elected to Congress from the 9th District of Pennsylvania. At the time, the district was based in the southern region of the commonwealth.

As noted by Roll Call, Shuster was heavily involved in and credited for modernizing national transportation. Perhaps most notably updating the Interstate Highway System, garnering him the nickname King of Asphalt.

Passed away on April 19, 2023

Bud Shuster has died at his farm in Everett, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review indicates that the cause of death was complications from a fractured hip. Shuster apparently sustained the injury two weeks earlier.

He was reportedly surrounded by his family and passed "peacefully." Tributes to Shuster quickly began to pour in from high-profile public officials. Including current U.S. Representative John Joyce, who called Shuster "a true legend."

Shuster was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1972. He would be re-elected 14 times. Almost certainly, his most famous race occurred in 1984, when his Democratic challenger was actress Nancy Kulp. Kulp's co-star Buddy Ebsen from "The Beverly Hillbillies" recorded a radio advertisement endorsing Shuster.

Apparently severely damaging between the two former colleagues. Though they eventually reconciled before Kulp's death. Shuster would win the race in 1984 by a significant margin.

For a time, Shuster was the chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee. He was succeeded in the role by Wyoming Representative and future U.S.

Vice President Richard Cheney. In 1980, Shuster was a candidate for House minority whip. But the nod would go to Mississippi Representative Trent Lott. Lott would later be elected to the United States Senate, eventually serving as both majority and minority leader. Shuster would be named as chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure after Republicans won the majority in 1994.

Shuster resigned from Congress in 2001. He would go on to join the faculty of Saint Francis University.

Was succeeded by his son, Bill

Legally named Elmer Greinert, Bud Shuster was a native of Glassport, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh. He later reportedly served as an officer in the United States Army and as an operative with the Central Intelligence Agency.

Shuster graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree. Followed by a master's degree from Duquesne University and a doctorate from American University. Eventually, he became an executive with RCA.

After Bud Shuster left the U.S. House of Representatives, Bill Shuster, his son, was elected as his successor. Bill would be elected to another eight terms in Congress before retiring. Ultimately also being chose as chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.