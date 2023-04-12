Harley Rouda is a former member of the United States House of Representatives from California. Rouda served in the House as a moderate Democrat. He'd previously been both a registered Republican and an Independent.

Rouda won his seat from the 48th District of California. Which at the time was located in the Anaheim region. More recently, he opted to make a go at a return to Congress in the 2024 election cycle. This time in the state's 47th District, following redistricting. But an accident earlier this year has led to a change of plans.

Withdraws his name as a Congressional candidate

Harley Rouda has dropped out of the race for the 47th District, The Hill and Roll Call report. Democratic incumbent Katie Porter is also not a candidate for the seat at this point, instead opting to run for the United States Senate.

Rouda's decision comes after suffering a significant fall that caused traumatic brain injury, including two hemorrhages. Reports indicate that while he's "on the path to a full recovery," it will still take time and effort. Rouda stated his decision was based on the advice of his doctors.

"This is not the outcome I wanted," he said. But that he needed to focus on his family and his "recovery in the months ahead." Rouda had made climate change an early point of emphasis in the campaign.

Both Republicans and Democrats would offer their prayers well wishes for Rouda and his family. Following his departure, about five candidates are currently in the running for the seat in question. Democratic candidates include State Senator Dave Min. Among the Republican names is Scott Baugh. Baugh is a former minority leader of the California State Assembly and chairman of the Orange County chapter of the Republican Party.

Rouda was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. He defeated longtime Republican incumbent Dana Rohrabacher. Rouda would sit on the House Committees on Oversight and Reform and on Transportation and Infrastructure. For the former, he also chaired its Environment Subcommittee.

Rouda was defeated for re-election in 2020 by Republican candidate Michelle Steel.

Steel was chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Later, Rouda considered running for the U.S. House in the 45th District in 2022. Which would have pitted him against Katie Porter. In the end, he would choose not to enter the campaign.

Has worked in law and in real estate

Harley Rouda is a native of Columbus, Ohio. He would receive a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky. Followed by a degree from Capital University Law School in Bexley, Ohio. Rouda eventually obtained a master's degree from Ohio State University.

He would become a practicing attorney, based in Columbus. Eventually, Rouda left the law practice and joined his family real estate business. Later becoming CEO of the connected holding company.

Rouda has been married to his wife, Kaira, since 1990. They have four children. Kaira Rouda is a noted author and businesswoman.