John Neely Kennedy is a Republican member of the United States Senate from Louisiana. Earlier in his elective political career, he was a member of the Democratic Party. Including during his first – unsuccessful – Senate campaign.

Kennedy is presently a member of several Senate committees. He is the ranking member of three subcommittees. Kennedy had been mulling over leaving federal politics for a return to state government. And it seems he has come to a decision.

Says he will remain in the U.S. Senate

John Kennedy will not run for governor of Louisiana, report Yahoo and Politico.

Kennedy had been viewed as a heavy favorite to win the next election, which is scheduled for later this year. He stated that he was giving the possibility of launching a gubernatorial campaign "serious consideration" in late 2022.

But apparently Kennedy seems to think he can do more of what he wants in the Senate at present. Rather than as the Louisiana governor. Saying in part that at this point, "I just think I can help my state and country more in the Senate."

Kennedy is not alone in Louisiana's U.S. Senate delegation to turn down a gubernatorial run after thinking it over. His colleague Bill Cassidy had pondered it before coming to a similar conclusion himself.

Moderate Democratic incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards is term-limited from making another consecutive run for the office.

There are currently no Democrats that have officially entered the race for 2023. Though a number are thought to be interested. Including New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. As well as former Lieutenant Governor and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Only one Republican has formally entered the race thus far, that being State Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Though others are also expected to announce their entry into the race. Including Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, State Treasurer John Schroder and State Senate Majority Leader Sharon Hewitt.

Kennedy had worked closely with two governors in the past. He served in multiple roles during the administration of Governor Buddy Roemer.

Later, he served as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue under controversial Governor Mike Foster.

Was first elected to the Senate in 2016

John Kennedy is a native of Centreville in southwestern Mississippi. He later graduated from high school as his class' co-valedictorian in Zachary, Louisiana, near Baton Rouge. Kennedy then enrolled at Vanderbilt University and became his senior class' president before graduating. Kennedy obtained a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. Along the way becoming an executive editor for the Virginia Law Review and member of the Order of the Coif. Eventually, he also received a law degree from the University of Oxford, graduating with first class honors.

In 1991, Kennedy ran for attorney general of Louisiana after longtime incumbent William J. Guste opted for retirement. He would ultimately lose the race to Richard Ieyoub. Eight years later, Kennedy was elected as treasurer of Louisiana, handily defeating incumbent Ken Duncan. He would be re-elected as to the office four times. While serving as treasurer, Kennedy also taught at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center of Louisiana State University.

Kennedy first ran for the U.S. Senate in 2004. Democratic Incumbent and former Senate Aging Committee Chairman John Breaux was not running for re-election. In the end, Kennedy would finish in a distant third place. Republican U.S. Representative David Vitter won the race.

Vitter later chaired the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee before losing his own gubernatorial race to Edwards.

Kennedy, by this point a Republican, also lost a 2008 attempt at the U.S. Senate. In this case, losing to Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu, sister to Mitch. Landrieu would go on to chair two committees before being defeated by Cassidy.

In 2014, Kennedy finally broke through in his third Senate try, winning in a run-off. He would later be re-elected in a landslide in 2022.