Bill Cassidy is a Republican member of the United States Senate from Louisiana. He also previously served in the United States House of Representatives. Earlier in his Congressional career, Cassidy was reputed as more of a hardline conservative. However, he's closer to the present, and he's often been thought of as something of a moderate.

The most obvious example of this is Cassidy's relationship with former U.S. President Donald Trump and Trumpism. Cassidy had been an ally of the now-former president. But following the attack on the United States Capitol in early 2021 and the ensuing fallout.

Cassidy took a stand against Trump and his response, or at times lack thereof, to the riot. Making Cassidy a particularly polarizing figure in Louisana Republican politics. But even still, he might be gearing up for a run for the state's highest political office.

Reportedly open to running for governor of Louisiana

Bill Cassidy says he's been approached about a gubernatorial run in 2023. He's also indicated that he's open to the idea but hasn't made up his mind. According to The Advocate, he plans to make a final decision about the matter by 2022.

Moderate Democrat John Bel Edwards is the current Louisana governor. However, he is term-limited from running again in 2023. Thus far, there have been no Democrats to enter the race in question officially.

Nor have there formally been any Republicans. However, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is expected to run, as are State Attorney General Jeff Landry and State Treasurer John Schroder. Some polls showed strong support for Cassidy's fellow U.S. Senator John Kennedy. But Politico reports that Kennedy intends to run for re-election to the Senate rather than for governor.

Cassidy was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, defeating Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu. Landrieu had been the sitting chairwoman of the Senate Energy Committee. Cassidy was re-elected in 2020 in a colossal landslide.

Before serving in the Senate, he represented the 6th District of Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The district is based in Baton Rouge. Cassidy also defeated a Democratic incumbent in his first House victory in 2008. In that case, it was Don Cazayoux. Cassidy was followed in the seat by Republican Garret Graves. Graves has since become the ranking member of the House Climate Crisis Committee.

Currently, one former U.S. senator is serving as governor of a state. That being Republican Mike DeWine of Ohio. Former U.S. Senators David Perdue and Dean Heller are also actively running for governor in Georgia and Nevada. Both are also Republicans. On the flip side, 13 sitting members of the U.S. Senate are former state governors.

Cassidy is a former state legislator.

Earlier in his life, Cassidy himself identified as a Democrat.

Supported Democratic presidential candidates Michael Dukakis and Paul Tsongas in 1988 and 1992. Shortly after, he switched affiliations to the Republican Party.

Bill Cassidy was first elected to political office in 2006. It was a special election for a seat in the Louisiana State Senate. His predecessor in the seat, Republican Jay Dardenne, had been elected as the Louisiana secretary of state. He later became lieutenant governor and is currently the state's commissioner of administration.

Is a medical doctor by trade

Bill Cassidy was born in Highland Park, Illinois, near Chicago. He later obtained a degree in science from Louisiana State University. Four years later, he also received a medical degree.

Specializing in gastroenterology, Cassidy practiced medicine at the Earl K. Long Medical Center.

Cassidy's wife, the former Laura Layden, was the head of surgery at the same facility. The two got married in 1989 and have three children. The center has since ceased operations.