Buddy Roemer had arguably one of the most interesting political careers in American history. And also quite possibly one of the most tumultuous. As indicated by WAFB, his fervor for reform could be off-putting to some people.

Roemer's brash tendencies likely were both a help and a hindrance during the course of his political career. A career that would include a variety of different political affiliations. In any event, Roemer's Earthly troubles have come to a close.

Passed away in Baton Rouge

Charles Elson Roemer III, often referred to as 'Buddy', has died.

According to Legacy.com, the cause of death was complications related to diabetes. His condition had apparently been deteriorating for awhile.

A number of Louisiana public officials released statements of mourning after the news of his death. Including current Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards and current Republican U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy.

At one point in time, Roemer was a campaign staffer for Edwin Edwards. His father, Charles E. Roemer II, was Edwards' campaign manager and later a member of his administration. But later on, Edwards would become perhaps the younger Roemer's greatest political rival.

Roemer first ran for the United States House of Representatives in 1978 as a Democrat.

The race was for the seat from Louisiana's 4th District, which includes Shreveport. The incumbent Democrat Joe Waggonner wasn't running for re-election. That race was ultimately won by Democratic State Representative Buddy Leach.

In a 1980 re-match, Roemer bested Leach for the seat. He was re-elected three times. Over the course of his career in the House, Roemer often criticized Democratic leadership.

He also frequently threw his support behind policies Republican-promoted policies.

Buddy Roemer would challenge Edwin Edwards for the Governorship in 1987 and he would win. Subsequently, he would resign his House seat. One of his staffers, Jim McCrery, was elected to succeed him. But despite Roemer and McCrery's affiliation with the Democratic Party, the latter was elected as a Republican.

As governor, Roemer embarked on an ambitious agenda. Including implementing stricter campaign finance laws, strengthening environmental laws and increasing pay for teachers. Along the way, he also made a move that in retrospect might seem inevitable. He left the Democrats and joined the Republican Party.

Louisiana had historically largely been a Democratic state. The move was apparently not received well by many voters. In his 1991 re-election bid, Roemer failed to make it to the run-off. Edwin Edwards would ultimately win another term.

Subsequent runs for office

Buddy Roemer ran for governor again in 1995. Ironically, the political winds had begun to change in the years since his last election.

Just a few years earlier, switching from a Democrat to a Republican was thought to have hurt him. But in 1995, one of his rivals in Mike Foster had done the same thing. But by this time, it appeared to have been a benefit for Foster, who'd ultimately win the race.

Later, Roemer considered running for the United States Senate, but ended up not doing it. He did, however, make a play for president of the United States during the 2012 election cycle. He sought the Presidential nominations of the Republican Party, the Reform Party and the Americans Elect party. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney won the Republican nomination. U.S. Army veteran and businessman Andre Barnett received the Reform Party's nomination.

American Elect ended up not fielding a Presidential nominee.