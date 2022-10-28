Haley Barbour is a former governor of Mississippi. He had previously been the chairman of the Republican National Committee. His tenure as chairman included the party's historic performance in the 1994 midterm elections.

As for his time as governor, it was largely dominated by environmental disasters. Often times regarded as a relative moderate, polling showed Barbour as popular in his state. He was also at one point viewed as a legitimate contender to become president of the United States. Barbour, it seems, now has some significant health issues that need addressing.

Was in a major automotive crash, taken by helicopter to hospital

Haley Barbour has been hospitalized, report ABC and the Associated Press. On October 26, 2022, Barbour wrecked his BMW SUV on a rural road. The incident occurred in Yazoo County in west-central Mississippi.

Barbour's was apparently the only vehicle involved. While driving, he suddenly swerved and struck a culvert, turning the SUV on it side. Early indications were that Barbour was trying to avoid a dog that ran out onto the street. According to the county sheriff, officers looked for a dog but did not find one in the area.

Barbour was apparently awake and alert enough to talk with first responders. But was in rough enough shape to warrant an airlift to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Evidently, he had suffered a head injury, as well as hip and shoulder injuries.

After chairing the Republican National Committee from 1993 to 1997, Barbour was first elected governor of Mississippi in 2003. He defeated Democratic incumbent Governor Ronnie Musgrove. Two years later, the state was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina.

The storm left well over 200 people in Mississippi dead and thousands upon thousands homeless. Barbour's preparation efforts beforehand and his response afterward received praise in the media.

Barbour won re-election handily in 2007 over the Democratic nominee, attorney John Arthur Eaves Jr. His second term would also be marked in large by ecological matters.

In 2010, Mississippi was hit hard by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The effect of which was still being seen in the region years later.

Per state law, Barbour was barred from running for another gubernatorial term. Many expected that he would seek the 2012 Republican Presidential nomination. But he announced in 2011 that he would not.

Is a former White House official

Haley Barbour is a native of Yazoo City, Mississippi. His father, Jeptha, was a Circuit Court judge who died when Haley was a toddler. The younger Barbour eventually graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He began practicing as an attorney in Yazoo City. His cousin, William H Barbour Jr., was appointed as a federal judge in the 1980s.

Eventually, William became chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Haley Barbour would be a key figure in U.S. President Gerald Ford's 1976 campaign. He also worked on the campaign for John Connally during the 1980 Republican Presidential primary process. A former Democrat, Connally had been U.S. Navy secretary, governor of Texas and U.S. Treasury secretary.

In 1982, Barbour won the Republican nomination for that year's United States Senate election in Mississippi. He faced the controversial and longtime Democratic incumbent John C. Stennis. Stennis was a former chairman of the Senate's committees on Standard and Conduct and on the Armed Services. The incumbent Stennis easily defeated Barbour for re-election.

He later became chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He also became president pro tempore of the Senate, making him the fourth-highest ranking U.S. government official.

For a brief time afterward, Barbour served as White House director of political affairs. He shared the title with others, including future OMB director and Indiana governor Mitch Daniels.