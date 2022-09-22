Ronny Jackson is a Republican member of the United States House of Representatives from the 13th District of Texas. Geographically, the district is a sprawling one, located in the state's northern region.

Previously, Jackson was a career officer in the United States Navy and a medical doctor. He eventually became the primary physician to two different presidents of the United States. One a Democrat, and one a Republican. By all accounts, Jackson had gotten along swimmingly with both. But since personally going into politics, he's become more affiliated with the far-right wing of the Republican party.

To the extent that he could feasibly challenge a more moderate fellow party member in an upcoming primary.

May mount a primary challenge to John Cornyn

The Texas Tribune reports that Ronny Jackson could challenge longtime U.S. Senator John Cornyn in a 2026 Republican primary. John Cornyn was first elected to the Senate in 2002 and has been re-elected three times since then. Each of them by hefty margins. Cornyn has gone on to become both majority and minority whip of the Senate.

Reports of the potential showdown stem from recent re-election campaign ads for Jackson in his district. The ads in question were designed to appeal to Latino voters, as noted by CNN. They're also widely thought to be a way of increasing Jackson's profile for a statewide race.

Such as one for a U.S. Senate seat.

At least initially, Jackson downplayed the reports of his possible interest in a Senate campaign. Stating that he was solely focused on his re-election campaign for his seat in the House of Representatives. But following up with CNN's Melanie Zanona and the Washington Examiner's Juliegrace Brufke, it was a bit different.

Jackson said that he was open to a potential primary run against Cornyn. Who, it's worth noting, hasn't actually officially stated whether or not he's even running for another term in 2026. Jackson elaborated that he would consider running against somebody who wasn't, in his mind, carrying "their weight." Cornyn has drawn scorn from parts of the hard-right faction of the party for his more moderate positions.

Perhaps most especially regarding gun control.

Was nominated for a Cabinet position

Jackson was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. Prominent Republican incumbent Mac Thornberry did not run for re-election to another term from the district. Thornberry was the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee at the time. He'd previously been its chairman.

Ronny Jackson gained notoriety after becoming the official physician to the president of the United States. Initially for Barack Obama, he stayed on when Donald Trump took office. Jackson later became somewhat infamous over an odd press conference. Amidst questions regarding then-President Trump's health, Jackson fielded a number of questions from the press corps.

His answers befuddled many with answers that appeared to not be medically feasible. He also gave false statistics regarding Trump's height and weight. Leading many to believe he was trying to downplay the president's obesity.

In 2018, Jackson made headlines again when Trump announced his plans to appoint him as the next U.S. secretary of veterans' affairs. Pundits were quick to question Jackson's qualifications and experience for the role. Reports and allegations also emerged about possible inappropriate behavior since his becoming physician to the president. Including becoming drunk while on duty and casually giving out potent prescription medications.

Eventually, Jackson withdrew his name from consideration for the post.

The following year, Trump named him to the newly-created position of chief medical advisor to the president. He left the White House later in the year for his Congressional pursuits.

Jackson is currently a member of the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Armed Services. Despite their apparent earlier decent relationship, he's since become a harsh critic of Barack Obama. He's also taken to linking himself with unfounded election fraud and other conspiracy theories.

Became an admiral in the Navy

Ronny Jackson is a native of Levelland, Texas; near Lubbock. He later graduated with a degree in marine biology from Texas A&M University at Galveston. Followed by a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Afterward, Jackson was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy. His ensuing assignments would include being stationed in Italy and being deployed to serve in the Iraq War. He first joined the White House Medical Unit during the Presidency of George W. Bush.

Military decorations awarded to Jackson include the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Legion of Merit. He would reach the rank of rear admiral (lower half) before retiring from the Navy. On two occasions, he was nominated for promotion to rear admiral (upper half). Each time, the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee decline to act on the nomination.