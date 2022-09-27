Victoria Spartz is a member of the United States House of Representatives from Indiana. She holds her seat via the state's 5th District, located in the Indianapolis region. A native of what is now Ukraine, she emigrated to the United States in her 20s. Spartz has since become a United States citizen.

An election for the top government office in Indiana is scheduled for 2024. Incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb, also a Republican, is prohibited from running for another consecutive term by state law. And in this particular election cycle, it could be triggering something of a domino effect.

Spartz is reportedly making plans to run for the United States Senate

Victoria Spartz is preparing to make a run for a seat in the U.S. Senate, Politico and NBC indicate. Apparently with one notable caveat. The seat she's apparently hoping to win is currently held by Republican Mike Braun. But it's become viewed as almost certain that Braun will not run for another term in the Senate. The expectation is that he will instead seek the governorship of Indiana. Spartz evidently on plans to launch a Senate campaign if Braun is not running in the race.

Spartz was elected to the U.S. House in 2020. Incumbent Republican Susan Brooks, former chair of the House Ethics Committee, was not running for re-election.

Brooks was a well-known moderate. Whereas Spartz has often been associated with the hard-right wing of the Republican party. She won the party's nomination for her seat in a primary race that had included Mike Braun's brother, Steve.

Since joining the U.S. House, Spartz has gotten somewhat of a controversial reputation. Reportedly exasperating a number of her colleagues with a bullishly aggressive approach to her work.

In addition, there have been tales of Spartz being one of the "worst bosses" in Congress. With a notably high turnover in staffers working for her in a relatively short amount of time.

Prior to joining the United States Congress, Spartz was a member of the Indiana Senate. She was also the chief financial officer for the attorney general of Indiana's office.

If she were to run in the Republican Indiana Senate primary in 2024, she could be among a crowded field. Though many of the big names thought of as perspective candidates might choose to enter the governor's race instead. Including former Governor Mitch Daniels, U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth and State Attorney General and former U.S. Representative Todd Rokita.

Has worked in a number of industries

Victoria Spartz, maiden name Kulheyko, is a native Nosivka in what is now north central Ukraine. She would graduate from the Kyiv National Economic University before moving to the United States. After arriving in America, she also graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis' Kelley School of Business.

Spartz later became a faculty member of the Kelley School of Business. She's also been a licensed certified public accountant and real estate broker and owned farming and real estate businesses.

In 2000, she married Jason Spartz. They have two daughters.