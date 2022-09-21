The Space Force is the news branch of the United States Armed Forces. It has been the subject of various jokes since plans for it were announced. In part because it came to be during the Trump administration. It's inevitably associated with the multitude of iffy-at-best military policies to emerge during that time. There has also been a general misconception about what the actual mission of the Space Force is, leading to some unfortunate jokes. Admittedly, the apparent blatant rip-offs of iconic science fiction franchises regarding its imagery and vocabulary didn't help.

The new branch received bipartisan support in Congress and officially began operating in late 2019. In 2021, President Joe Biden also threw his support behind it. But some elements, such as the Space Force uniforms and official song, were a ways away from being settled. The uniforms seem to be nearly but not quite finished. But, for better or worse, the U.S. Space Force has its song.

Entitled 'Semper Supra,' a la the branch motto

Politico reports that the U.S. Space Force has introduced "Semper Supra" as its official song. The title is the same as the formal motto of the branch. Taken from Latin, it translates to 'always above.'

An early 20th Century piece from John Philip Sousa called "The Invincible Eagle" had been the Space Force's temporary anthem.

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Sean Nelson and retired U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jamie Teachenor would craft the new song. Nelson is the chief musician of the U.S. Coast Guard Band, in which he plays the trombone. The teacher has been a vocalist and U.S. Air Force Band member. He's also written songs and been a backup singer for several high-profile country music artists.

Space Force General John W. Raymond, chief of space operations, also reportedly had some artistic input.

The moment you've all been waiting for: The Space Force has unveiled its official song pic.twitter.com/v6CG3I4sYD — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) September 20, 2022

The Guardian indicates that reception to the new theme song hasn't been particularly enthusiastic.

While the music has largely been received positively, the lyrics have been problematic for many listeners. Military journalist Kevin Baron perhaps best summed up the general opinion. "The tune is a fine march. The lyrics are awful." He took particular issue with sections such as those he felt were (further) rip-offs from "Star Trek" and the Central Intelligence Agency. Along with the nonsensical nature of some parts and the supposed word 'warfighter.' "These lyrics are the verbal word salad version of a bad air force painting," Baron elaborated.

A more diplomatic but not particularly confidence-inspiring response came from the Air Force's top officer. "I'm sure it will grow on us," Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q.

Brown Jr. stated.

Other U.S. military themes have become iconic.

It remains to be seen how the new Space Force-inspired composition might withstand the test of time. At least some of the other branches' songs have been sewn into American pop culture's fabric. The United States Marine Corps' "Marines' Hymn" has arguably one of the most famous openings in music history. ("From the Halls of Montezuma"/"To the shores of Tripoli"/"We fight our country's battles"/"In the air, on land and sea") Similarly, the U.S. Navy's "Anchors Aweigh" is a musical staple.

The famed anthem for the U.S. Army is officially called "The Army Goes Rolling Along." But it's often simply referred to as "The Army Song." Conversely, the Air Force's official tune is "The U.S.

Air Force Song." But is instead frequently called "Wild Blue Yonder." Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard chose the same path that would later be taken for the Space Force—using the branch's official Latin motto as the title for its anthem. In this case, "Semper Paratus" translates to 'always ready.